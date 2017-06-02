All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Darwaza Band’

Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says ‘Darwaza Band’

Dilshad Burman

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s buzz makers that have got you talking and the big newsmakers grabbing headlines!
On our radar this week: Ariana Grande will return to Manchester with ‘One Love Manchester’ – a benefit concert for the victims of the terror attack at her concert in the city in May. Over in Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan and Anushka Sharma are leanding their celebrity to a good cause, speaking up with the ‘Darwaza Band’ campaign for sanitation and hygiene. Plus Alanis Morissette’s Grammy winning album Jagged Little Pill is set to hit theatre stages in 2018 with a musical based on it’s tracks.
Our feature this week is all about Wonder Woman and why it’s not just another superhero movie!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Wonder Woman poster: Warner Bros.
Photo of Ariana Grande: Ariana Grande Official Instagram
Photo of Amitabh Bachchan campaign poster: Amitabh Bachchan Official Twitter
Photo of Jagged Little Pill album cover: Maverick Records

