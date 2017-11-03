Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event

From Corporate Houses to Community Businesses, the ANOKHI Prestige Experience #ThisIsMyStyle event received the enthusiastic support of our valued sponsors and partners like T-fal, Vasanti Cosmetics, Infuse MedSpa, Home of Dentistry, Sherni’s Authentic Curry Sauces, Pretty Woman Cosmetics, Toronto Fashion Academy and others.

For more exclusive highlights from the ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience #ThisIsMyStyle event, check out:

#ThisIsMyStyle Highlights Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B1re…

#ThisIsMyStyle Highlights Part II: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RK5T5…

#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCu9O…