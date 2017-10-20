ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Extravaganza: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event

The exclusive summer edition of ‘The ANOKHI Prestige Experience’ event series was themed #ThisIsMyStyle. A glamorous fashion show helmed by the Toronto Fashion Academy featured Indian couture, Indo-Western fusion ready-to-wear and urban-chic creations by seven of Canada’s popular fashion design houses like Allia Qureshi Couture, Dinesh Ramsay Designs, Satya Paul Canada, Paridhaan, Hatecopy, Shanalina and Babbuthepainter.

The ANOKHI Prestige Experience (T.A.P.E) is a boutique event series that curates the latest in Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle. And celebrates bold conversation and unique ideas by bringing together unique Canadian personalities on the ANOKHI platform. Check it out here! And keep in the loop with all things ANOKHI . . .

