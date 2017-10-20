#ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Extravaganza: The Anokhi Prestige Experience Summer Event
Anokhi Spotlight TV Fashion & Style Oct 20, 2017
The exclusive summer edition of ‘The ANOKHI Prestige Experience’ event series was themed #ThisIsMyStyle. A glamorous fashion show helmed by the Toronto Fashion Academy featured Indian couture, Indo-Western fusion ready-to-wear and urban-chic creations by seven of Canada’s popular fashion design houses like Allia Qureshi Couture, Dinesh Ramsay Designs, Satya Paul Canada, Paridhaan, Hatecopy, Shanalina and Babbuthepainter.
The ANOKHI Prestige Experience (T.A.P.E) is a boutique event series that curates the latest in Beauty, Fashion and Lifestyle. And celebrates bold conversation and unique ideas by bringing together unique Canadian personalities on the ANOKHI platform. Check it out here! And keep in the loop with all things ANOKHI . . .
YT: www.YouTube.com/AnokhiSpotlightTV
FB:www.Facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia
TW:www.Twitter.com/ANOKHI_Media
INST:www.Instagram.com/ANOKHI_Media
WEBSITE:www.AnokhiMedia.com/spotlighttv
NEWSLETTER:www.AnokhiMedia.com/Newsletter
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
Our Fave Best-Dressed Stars At Toronto International Film Festival 2017
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
Toronto Fashion Week Highlights: Our Fave Fashion Moments
-
6 Summer-To-Fall Street Style Trends That He Needs Now!
-
Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer
-
3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa
-
L'Oreal Paris Canada Women Of Worth Awards 2017
-
7 Must-Have Spring/Summer Fashion Trends
-
Best Tips For Purchasing A Condo In The City
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Red Carpet Glam
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Hairstyle By Joico
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Makeup Look With Shiseido
-
Tips For Catering Large Groups & Parties
-
Get Lush & Luminous Lips With Tips From Shalini Vadhera
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Get Your Gold Facial With Passport 2 Beauty
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Beauty Tea For Radiant Skin By Passport2Beauty
-
Wedding Planning Tips
-
Summer 2016 Couture Bridal Trends
-
Why You Need 3D Feather Eyebrows
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Fight Cellulite Just In Time For Summer
-
Hand Woven South Asian Rugs For Your Home
-
Eye Serum 101 With Passport2Beauty
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Global Sneaker Trends & Culture
-
TOMFW Highlights: South Asian Designer Showcase
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Beard Grooming 101
-
Three 'Good-For-You' Desserts
-
How To Fix Three Common Beauty Blunders
-
How To Make Homemade Macarons
-
How To Make Homemade Croissants
-
Spring/Summer '16 Trends In Indian Couture Wear
-
Two Easy Exercises To Start Your Day!
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Infuse Volume Into Fine & Limp Hair
-
3 Quick & Delicious Desi Recipes For Busy Moms On The Go
-
Pump Up The Volume in Thick & Frizzy Hair
-
A Quick & Easy Three Course Meal
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Detoxify Your Body Naturally
-
From Daytime Chic to Nighttime Glam!
-
Re-Style Your Dress Shoes With New Pattern & Colour
-
Facial Beauty Technologies For Darker Skin Tones
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!