The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience or T.A.P.E., is a boutique event series that celebrates unique talent and provides a platform for provocative conversation about gender and identity. #ThisIsMyStyle was the Summer edition of T.A.P.E., where guests like the star of the Real Housewives of Toronto, Joan Kelley Walker and women leaders such as Shae Invidiata, Ritu Bhasin and Dimple Mukherjee, shared their life-lessons amidst the backdrop of a glamorous lounge that featured the best in fashion, food and music. Performances were by Reshmi Chetram, Dahlia, Selena Dhillon, and DJ Fizza, and a 7-designer fashion show entertained the over 300 strong audience.

