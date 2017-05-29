#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
Anokhi Spotlight TV Fashion & Style May 29, 2017
Our first T.A.P.E. (The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience) event #ThisIsMyBeauty took place on April 30th in Toronto and here’s part one of our two-part special on ANOKHI Spotlight TV!
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS . . .
KEYNOTES:
– ‘Beauty & The Entertainment Business’ Fireside Chat with MELINDA SHANKAR
– ‘Empowerment’ Keynote by ALMAS JIWANI
– ‘Transformation’ Keynote by SONIA JHAS
PANELISTS: – ‘The State Of Beauty’ with BAHAR NIRAMWALLA & KAVITA SURI – ‘Beauty & The Male Perspective’ with HUSE MADHAVJI & HARJAS SINGH
ENTERTAINMENT: – ANGELA SAINI: Musical Artist: ANGELA SAINI – Musical Artist: FARAH – T.A.P.E.’s Resident Sexy Spinmaster: DJ FIZZA
OUR VALUED PARNERS & SPONSORS:
– GOLD SPONSOR & ‘Beauty & The Entertainment Business’ Open Chest Fireside Chat Brought To You By: ROWENTA
– SILVER SPONSOR & Makeup Demo Brought To You By: Vasanti Cosmetics
– SILVER SPONSOR & Skincare Demo Brought to You By: Infuse MedSpa
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Empowerment’ Keynote Brought To You By: Free-Them
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Transformation’ Keynote Brought To You By: Shannalina
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘The State Of Beauty’ Panel Brought To You By: ANOKHI MEDIA
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Beauty & The Male Perspective’ Brought To You By: OPEN CHEST WITH RAJ GIRN
– CHROME GIFT BAG SPONSORS: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Infuse MedSpa, L’Oréal Paris, Shannalina, Shiseido, Body Fantasies Signature, Home Of Dentistry, RGM Consulting
– RAFFLE SPONSORS: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Nindy Kaur Cosmetics, Joico, Shiseido, Shannalina, Infuse MedSpa, Home Of Dentistry, Open Chest Consulting
– TALENT GIFT SPONSOR: Moroccanoil
– BREAKFAST by: Pumpernickels
– LUNCH by: Art Of Food
– DESSERTS by: Cake-Olicious
– BRANDING PARTNER: AnEntity Inc.
– PROGRAM SHOOT PARTNER: The Production House
– VENUE PARTNER: The Uptown Loft
COVERAGE:
– ANOKHI Spotlight TV, ANOKHI Pulse TV, OPEN CHEST TV
– ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live
T.A.P.E. TEAM:
Executive Event Manager: Raj Girn
Executive Assistant Event Manager: Aleena Punjani
Logistics Manager: Kimberley Marquis
Logistics Assistant Manager: Arvie Girn
Gift Bags/Talent Gifts Manager: Monika Bhondy-Lamba
Marketing Design/Layout: Adil Hirji
Blog Campaigns: Hina Ansari
Video Campaigns: Dilshad Burman
Marketing & Social Buzz: RG Media Enterprises Inc.
THANK YOU ALSO TO:
Brill Communications, Cowen & Company, and Langton Communications
Check out all the details here and tell us what you think at . . .
https://www.facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia/
Tweets by ANOKHI_Media
https://www.instagram.com/anokhi_media/
AND here:
https://anokhimedia.com/
See you soon for another FAB episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV 🙂
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer
-
3 Must-Have Beauty Products For Spring At Infuse Medspa
-
L'Oreal Paris Canada Women Of Worth Awards 2017
-
7 Must-Have Spring/Summer Fashion Trends
-
Best Tips For Purchasing A Condo In The City
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Red Carpet Glam
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Hairstyle By Joico
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Makeup Look With Shiseido
-
Tips For Catering Large Groups & Parties
-
Get Lush & Luminous Lips With Tips From Shalini Vadhera
-
Stretch Marks: Prevention & Daily Care Tips
-
Get Your Gold Facial With Passport 2 Beauty
-
Sensitive Skincare: Tips For A Daily Regimen
-
Beauty Tea For Radiant Skin By Passport2Beauty
-
Wedding Planning Tips
-
Summer 2016 Couture Bridal Trends
-
Why You Need 3D Feather Eyebrows
-
Benefits of Coconut Oil & Water
-
Tips To Fight Cellulite Just In Time For Summer
-
Hand Woven South Asian Rugs For Your Home
-
Eye Serum 101 With Passport2Beauty
-
Tips To Get Better Sleep
-
Quick Tips For Online Dating
-
PCHS's International Women's Day Gala
-
Global Sneaker Trends & Culture
-
TOMFW Highlights: South Asian Designer Showcase
-
Spiritual Body Care With Atma Body Butters
-
Female Entrepreneurs & Philanthropy
-
Beard Grooming 101
-
Three 'Good-For-You' Desserts
-
How To Fix Three Common Beauty Blunders
-
How To Make Homemade Macarons
-
How To Make Homemade Croissants
-
Spring/Summer '16 Trends In Indian Couture Wear
-
Two Easy Exercises To Start Your Day!
-
Fight Human Trafficking & Rape With The WAYS Yogathon
-
Infuse Volume Into Fine & Limp Hair
-
3 Quick & Delicious Desi Recipes For Busy Moms On The Go
-
Pump Up The Volume in Thick & Frizzy Hair
-
A Quick & Easy Three Course Meal
-
Must-Have Essential Oils & Their Benefits
-
Detoxify Your Body Naturally
-
From Daytime Chic to Nighttime Glam!
-
Re-Style Your Dress Shoes With New Pattern & Colour
-
Facial Beauty Technologies For Darker Skin Tones
-
The Classic Five Minute Daytime Look
-
Christmas Hosting With South Asian Flair
-
Five Minutes to Tighter Abs
-
Winter Care for Men's Shoes
-
#TIFF15 SPECIAL: Top 3 Celebrity Gift Lounges
-
Concealer Tips for South Asian Skin
-
POWER UP Breakfast Recipes
-
DIY Sewing: Slip Stitch Tutorial
-
Snake Style Halloween Makeup
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!