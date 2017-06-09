#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
Our first T.A.P.E. (The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience) event #ThisIsMy Beauty took place on April 30th in Toronto and here’s part two of our two-part special on ANOKHI Spotlight TV!
(#ICYMI here’s part one: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tetL1…)
ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS . . .
KEYNOTES:
– ‘Beauty & The Entertainment Business’ Fireside Chat with MELINDA SHANKAR
– ‘Empowerment’ Keynote by ALMAS JIWANI
– ‘Transformation’ Keynote by SONIA JHAS
PANELISTS: – ‘The State Of Beauty’ with BAHAR NIRAMWALLA & KAVITA SURI – ‘Beauty & The Male Perspective’ with HUSE MADHAVJI & HARJAS SINGH
ENTERTAINMENT: – ANGELA SAINI: Musical Artist: ANGELA SAINI – Musical Artist: FARAH – T.A.P.E.’s Resident Sexy Spinmaster: DJ FIZZA
OUR VALUED PARNERS & SPONSORS:
– GOLD SPONSOR & ‘Beauty & The Entertainment Business’ Open Chest Fireside Chat Brought To You By: ROWENTA
– SILVER SPONSOR & Makeup Demo Brought To You By: Vasanti Cosmetics
– SILVER SPONSOR & Skincare Demo Brought to You By: Infuse MedSpa
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Empowerment’ Keynote Brought To You By: Free-Them
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Transformation’ Keynote Brought To You By: Shannalina
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘The State Of Beauty’ Panel Brought To You By: ANOKHI MEDIA
– BRONZE SPONSOR & ‘Beauty & The Male Perspective’ Brought To You By: OPEN CHEST WITH RAJ GIRN
– CHROME GIFT BAG SPONSORS: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Infuse MedSpa, L’Oréal Paris, Shannalina, Shiseido, Body Fantasies Signature, Home Of Dentistry, RGM Consulting
– RAFFLE SPONSORS: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Nindy Kaur Cosmetics, Joico, Shiseido, Shannalina, Infuse MedSpa, Home Of Dentistry, Open Chest Consulting
– TALENT GIFT SPONSOR: Moroccanoil
– BREAKFAST by: Pumpernickels
– LUNCH by: Art Of Food
– DESSERTS by: Cake-Olicious
– BRANDING PARTNER: AnEntity Inc.
– PROGRAM SHOOT PARTNER: The Production House
– VENUE PARTNER: The Uptown Loft
COVERAGE:
– ANOKHI Spotlight TV, ANOKHI Pulse TV, OPEN CHEST TV
– ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live
T.A.P.E. TEAM:
Executive Event Manager: Raj Girn
Executive Assistant Event Manager: Aleena Punjani
Logistics Manager: Kimberley Marquis
Logistics Assistant Manager: Arvie Girn
Gift Bags/Talent Gifts Manager: Monika Bhondy-Lamba
Marketing Design/Layout: Adil Hirji
Blog Campaigns: Hina Ansari
Video Campaigns: Dilshad Burman
Marketing & Social Buzz: RG Media Enterprises Inc.
THANK YOU ALSO TO:
Brill Communications, Cowen & Company, and Langton Communications
