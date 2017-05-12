Anokhi Spotlight TV / Beauty & Grooming / The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

Anokhi Spotlight TV Beauty & Grooming May 12, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

In this episode, medical esthetician, Anuish Fariad from Infuse Medspa shares why the popular carbon facial is all the craze and the steps to achieving it. Check out all the details here and tell us what you think at . . .

