The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna

All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV New Episode Jul 06, 2017

Dilshad Burman

by  

 
ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s buzzing bites plus the big newsmakers from across the globe!
On our radar this week: Ed Sheeran was bullied off Twitter and Sonam Kapoor made huge waves at Paris Fashion Week. Plus a letter from beyond the grave surfaces in which Tupac Shakur reveals why he broke up with Madonna in the 90s.
Our feature this week is a special sit down interview with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon, the husband-wife team behind The Big Sick.

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of The Big Sick poster: Amazon Studios
Photo of Ed Sheeran & Lady Gaga: Lady Gaga Official Instagram
Photo of Tupac Shakur: 2Pac.com
Photo of Madonna: Madonna Official Instagram
Photo of Sonam Kapoori: Rhea Kapoor Official Instagram

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Author

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

Anokhi Pulse TV

