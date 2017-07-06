The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s buzzing bites plus the big newsmakers from across the globe!

On our radar this week: Ed Sheeran was bullied off Twitter and Sonam Kapoor made huge waves at Paris Fashion Week. Plus a letter from beyond the grave surfaces in which Tupac Shakur reveals why he broke up with Madonna in the 90s.

Our feature this week is a special sit down interview with Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V Gordon, the husband-wife team behind The Big Sick.