T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Highlights Part II

Oct 27, 2017

Vasudha Sharma

The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E) summer event featured the best of South Asian Fashion, an exclusive networking lounge, live music and candid conversation with Canadian media stars and fashion and wellness experts. Catch Joan Kelley Walker, star of the Real Housewives of Toronto talk about her personal and professional journey as she built her media brand. Listen in to social media-fashion icons like Babbuthepainter and Hatecopy along with designers like Allia Qureshi and Sarita Jain share their insights about running a fashion business. Wellness guru Sonia Jhas holds a no-holds barred chat with CP24’s popular news host Pooja Handa and Olympic athlete Emanuel Sandhu about the influence of style on one’s identity. Women’s coach Dimple Mukherjee holds an empowering talk about overcoming shame. Corporate leader Ritu Bhasin asserts the value of authenticity. And Shae Invidiata, the founder of the charity [free-them] inspires the audience with her speech.
Also, check out:
T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Highlights Part I: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B1re…
T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Fashion Showcase https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCu9O…
