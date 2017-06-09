Anokhi Pulse TV / T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event’s The State Of Beauty Female Panel

T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event’s The State Of Beauty Female Panel

Anokhi Pulse TV Jun 09, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

Here’s a little about the panelists for #ThisIsMyBeauty‘s female panel “The State Of Beauty” . . .

BAHAR NIRAMWALLA is one of Canada’s most sought after beauty experts in the industry today. With 10+ years of experience as an editor, TV personality and make up artist, she has established herself as the go-to authority for all things beauty, grooming and lifestyle. Bahar is widely recognized as an on-air expert appearing on several network shows including Cityline (City), The Morning Show (Global), The Marilyn Denis Show (CTV), CTV Morning Live Ottawa, CTV Morning Live Atlantic, CTV Morning Live Vancouver, CTV Morning Live Calgary, CHCH Morning Live, Global Morning Halifax, Global Morning Montreal and Breakfast Television Calgary. Her expertise and advice have appeared in various publications, including TheKit.ca, ANOKHI Magazine, Walmart Live Better Magazine, Canadian Hairdresser Magazine, Yahoo! Canada, and many more. She has also been recognized by The Huffington Post Canada as one of the top “Canadian Beauty Insiders On Twitter To Follow.” With her experience, knowledge and influence, Bahar has become an in-demand brand ambassador and has partnered with major companies on several campaigns including Shoppers Drug Mart, Coppertone, Dyson, The Body Shop, Dove, Johnson & Johnson, Nivea, Clairsonic and Tria, among others.

KAVITA SURI is one of the most sought after make-up artists and beauty experts in North America and a true pioneer in the business of beauty. Over the past 15 years, Kavita has worked to develop a brand that encompasses bridal hair & make-up services, a medical wellness spa, a beauty academy, magazine editorial styling, her own line of professional airbrush make-up products, media appearances and more. As an award-winning make-up artist and creative visionary, Kavita is best known for providing her clients with a personable experience and delivering a flawless look with each stroke of the brush. Equipped with experience in the fashion industry, testimonials from hundreds of brides and years of retail experience working with major cosmetic brands such as Estee Lauder and Vasanti Cosmetics, Kavita has taken her beauty enterprise to the next level. Her vision of high quality make-up artistry and esthetics blossomed into Kavita Suri Spa in 2008 situated in the heart of Yorkville in Toronto where she worked with entertainment heavyweights, Hollywood actress Jada Pinket Smith and iconic Bollywood superstar, Priyanka Chopra among many others. With the growth of the spa came an influx of inquiries from women looking to learn Kavita’s secrets of the trade, making way for the Kavita Suri Beauty Academy. Since then, Kavita has offered personal workshops, including the hugely popular “One-on-One Make-up” certificate, later being merged with the Toronto Aesthetics Hair Academy, where students receive a credited Government Recognized Certificate upon completion. Now in 2015, the Kavita Suri brands adds a professional line or airbrush make-up to its list. Kavita Suri Airbrush offers a blush, foundation and HD primer which promises to help your skin glow and radiate all day and all night.

