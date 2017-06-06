Anokhi Pulse TV / T.A.P.E.: This Is My Beauty Event’s Transformation Keynote Sonia Jhas

Anokhi Pulse TV Jun 06, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

Health and Wellness expert, Sonia Jhas, is on a mission to help you live your best life! After overcoming her personal struggles with body image and negative self-talk, she walked away from a skyrocketing corporate career to share her hard-earned lessons with others. Sonia then launched her own company to inspire and educate her clients and fans around the world. After quickly building a social media following of over 250,000 fans globally, it became clear that the public wanted more of Sonia’s expertise and encouragement. She then embarked on a successful speaker’s series in order to personally connect with her diverse audiences. In her talks, Sonia empowers individuals with her unique brand of inspiration and shares tools and techniques to help them achieve their personal health and wellness goals. Her clients have included Telus Mobility, IBM, Scotiabank, and Deloitte, as well as many other community and corporate organizations.

Dubbed as one of Canada’s leading voices in health and wellness, Sonia has become a media darling offering her expertise and humour as a regular on national shows such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, Sirius XM, Global Morning, and many others. As a writer, Sonia has been featured in over 75 publications including the Huffington Post, GLOW Magazine, and FLARE Magazine. As an influencer, she has collaborated with brands such as Sketchers, Fitbit, Jamieson Vitamins, and Best BuyIn 2015, Sonia won the Notable Award for “Best in Sports and Fitness” and in 2016 she was the recipient of the “Game Changer Award in Health and Wellness” by Pink Attitude Evolution. Proving herself to be an unstoppable force in health and wellness, Sonia has become a pivotal voice in the quest to be your happiest, healthiest self. She is currently penning her first book due in the Fall.

