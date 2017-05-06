All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment

T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment

All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV New Episode May 06, 2017

Dilshad Burman

by  

We’ve got a very special episode of ANOKHI PULSE TV this week!
The Anokhi Prestige Experience inaugural spring event This Is My Beauty was a phenomenal success! Members enjoyed a truly beautiful day full of support, inspiration and female empowerment. From skincare and makeup to finding your inner beauty and strength, the speakers and panelists covered it all!
Check out our full wrap up on #ThisIsMyBeauty2017
TAGS
Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Author

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

COMMENTS

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'

The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'

IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji

T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty | Fate of the Furious Breaks Records | IIFA in New York

Rakhi Sawant Wanted by Police | Kendall Jenner in Pepsi Ad | ANTM Drops Age Limit

Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience

James and the Giant Peach | 'Moonlight's' men model Calvin Klein | Hrithik Roshan's Workout Regime

US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Pulse TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Current News
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Anokhi Today
Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Satinder Sartaaj In The Black Prince

Singer Satinder Sartaaj Makes Film Debut In The Black Prince

Popular

List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
List It!
Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
List It!

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Satinder Sartaaj In The Black Prince

Singer Satinder Sartaaj Makes Film Debut In The Black Prince
Tips & Tricks Galore
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School