Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser

The official kick-off to the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was led by a glamorous fundraising soirée, which had award-winning Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as the guest of honor.

TIFF is celebrating female voices in cinema with their #ShareHerJourney campaign and Priyanka Chopra’s globally multifaceted career was the perfect inspiration for the cause.

Other notable personalities from film and television at the TIFF 2017 Soirée were Deepa Mehta, Katie Boland, Director X, Vinay Virmani, Natasha Negovanlis, Elise Bauman, Richie Mehta, Jus Reign, Sangita Patel, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and TIFF Rising Stars like Ellen Wong, Lina El Arabi, Mary Galloway, Théodore Pellerin and Vinnie Bennett.

