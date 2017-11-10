All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / Bollywood / Film & TV / Hollywood / Inspiration / Interviews / Media / Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser

Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser

All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV Bollywood Film & TV Hollywood Inspiration Interviews Media Nov 10, 2017

Vasudha Sharma

by  

The official kick-off to the 42nd Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) was led by a glamorous fundraising soirée, which had award-winning Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra as the guest of honor.

TIFF is celebrating female voices in cinema with their #ShareHerJourney campaign and Priyanka Chopra’s globally multifaceted career was the perfect inspiration for the cause.

Other notable personalities from film and television at the TIFF 2017 Soirée were Deepa Mehta, Katie Boland, Director X, Vinay Virmani, Natasha Negovanlis, Elise Bauman, Richie Mehta, Jus Reign, Sangita Patel, Andrea Bang, Andrew Phung and TIFF Rising Stars like Ellen Wong, Lina El Arabi, Mary Galloway, Théodore Pellerin and Vinnie Bennett.

 

To keep in the loop with all things ANOKHI, visit:

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/ANOKHI_Media

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/ANOKHI_Media

Media Website: www.AnokhiMedia.com

Events Website: www.AnokhiPrestige.com

Awards Website: www.AnokhiAwards.com

Free Newsletter: www.AnokhiMedia.com/Newsletter

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'

The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'

IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji

T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty: A Day of Empowerment and Upliftment

T.A.P.E. This Is My Beauty | Fate of the Furious Breaks Records | IIFA in New York

Rakhi Sawant Wanted by Police | Kendall Jenner in Pepsi Ad | ANTM Drops Age Limit

Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience

James and the Giant Peach | 'Moonlight's' men model Calvin Klein | Hrithik Roshan's Workout Regime

US Presidential Inauguration | xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Hits Theatres | More with Hatecopy

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Pulse TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
Current News

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!

FEATURED

Anokhi Today

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Anokhi Today

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 6 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017!
Anokhi Today

ANOKHI TODAY: 7 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 – First Round Of Sponsors Announced
Anokhi Today

Gurinder Chadha's Personal Quest To Make "Viceroy's House"

Trending

Anokhi Today

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Anokhi Today
The Hungry

TIFF 2017: Tisca Chopra And Naseeruddin Shah Star In 'The Hungry'
Anokhi Today

Five Times Aziz Ansari Stole The Show
Anokhi Today

Boss Babe: Abigail Ratchford Is The New Instagram Icon
All Episodes

Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
Awesome Recipes

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps

Popular

Boss Babe: Abigail Ratchford Is The New Instagram Icon
All Episodes

Priyanka Chopra Kicks-Off TIFF2017 with #ShareHerJourney Fundraiser
All Episodes

Our Valued Sponsors at T.A.P.E #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Awesome Recipes

Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
Awesome Recipes

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Awesome Recipes

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!