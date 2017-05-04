OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Joe Mimran On Fashion & Investing
Business Open Chest TV May 04, 2017
Joe Mimran is Canada’s fashion retail king, being the genius behind brands like Club Monaco and Joe Fresh. There’s no wonder then that he was asked to partake as a “Dragon” on CBC’s popular investment show, Dragon’s Den.
I had the immense pleasure of chatting with him about the climate of fashion in Canada, as well as the criteria that he looks for to consider investing in.
Check out his intel right here!
ENJOY!
Raj Girn XO
Open Chest TV
