During the summer of 2016, the #ANOKHI13 Awards took place when I had the opportunity to chat with #Hollywood fashion designer to the stars, Bibhu Mohapatra, who talked openly about finding fashion, his rise through the ranks, and finally opening his namesake collection to rave reviews . . . and the rest as they say, is history!

This was my 4th interview from that time, and one that will open your eyes to little known factoids about the fashion business and a very talented artist . . .

ENJOY!

Raj Girn XO

A Little Bio On The Hollywood Fashion Designer:

Fashion and costume designer Bibhu Mohapatra has been stylishly taking over the world. Taught to sew by his mother, Mohapatra honed his skills designing and constructing silhouettes and outfits for his sister while growing up in Orissa, India. Mohapatra was inspired by the lush garments, soft silks, cultural fabrics and vibrant colours of his Indian heritage and these inspirations permeate through the pieces in his namesake collection that’s made him a household name.

After attending two different universities for economics, Mohapatra moved to New York City to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology. He made his start with renowned fashion brand Halston and later moved on to a high-profile, nine-year gig as design director at J. Mendel. In 2009, Mohapatra launched his eponymous, ready-to-wear label, Bibhu Mohapatra, at New York Fashion Week, and with it, stamped his assured technique and aesthetic on the global fashion map.

His designs have graced catwalks internationally and have been featured in New York Magazine, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal and Marie Claire. His ready-to-wear collections are currently sold at Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus and Lane Crawford, and his namesake fur collection, for which he signed his first licensing deal with BC International, is currently available at Saks Fifth Avenue. In 2017, he’s launching a 22-piece diamond collection in collaboration with Forevermark India.

The success of Mohapatra’s designs have spawned global trends and captivated some of the biggest tastemakers in the world including Michelle Obama, Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o and Freida Pinto, and Bollywood’s Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

In January 2010, Mohapatra was a finalist in the Women’s Apparel 2010 Rising Star Award presented by Fashion Group International. In May 2010, he received the Young Innovator Award from the National Arts Club, and in June 2010, he became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. In January 2011, Mohapatra received the Ecco Domani Fashion Foundation Award.