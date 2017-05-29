Business / Open Chest TV / OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips

OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips

Business Open Chest TV May 29, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

Merchant banker, Michael Werkerle is one of Canada’s preeminent tech investors and one of the “Dragons” on CBC’s popular investment show, Dragon’s Den.

I had the immense pleasure of chatting with him about the science of investing and his top 5 investing tips to ensure that you get funded in today’s competitive climate.

Check out our chat right here!

ENJOY!

Raj Girn XO

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/OpenChestTV

Website: www.OpenChest.com

Newsletter: www.OpenChest.com/Newsletter

And

Facebook: www.Facebook.com/OPENCHEST

Twitter: www.Twitter.com/RajGirn_

Instagram: www.Instagram.com/RajGirn

 

 

Open Chest TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
Current News
Anti-Muslim Attack

Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Business

OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
Fashion & Style

#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
Our Society
Anti-Muslim Attack

Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
Fashion & Beauty

Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
Fashion & Beauty

DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
About Last Night
Priyanka Chopra in Baywatch

ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'

Popular

The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision
Awesome Recipes

DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
Business

OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
Fashion & Style

#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
Our Society
Anti-Muslim Attack

Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
Fashion & Beauty

Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival