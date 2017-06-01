OCTV: Dragon’s Den Star Manjit Minhas On Investing In Others
Business Open Chest TV Jun 01, 2017
My last chat with the Dragons Den “Dragons” is with investing, self-made multimillionaire, Manjit Minhas, co-founder of Minhas Brewery, hailed as one of the top ten breweries in the world.
We chatted about how she cherishes her family owned and operated business, her reasons for diversifying her investment portfolio, and why she believes that she is successful by her own definition.
Check out our chat right here!
ENJOY!
Raj Girn XO
And
Open Chest TV
