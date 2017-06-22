Anokhi Spotlight TV / Fashion & Style / Mani Jassal ‘Alamari’ Fashion Show Highlights

Mani Jassal ‘Alamari’ Fashion Show Highlights

Anokhi Spotlight TV Fashion & Style Jun 22, 2017

Aleena Punjani

by  

Mani Jassal is a Toronto-based fashion designer, who recently launched her Spring/Summer 2017 collection entitled ‘Alamari’, inspired by her personal closet and Morocco (interesting combination). Check it out here along with our exclusive chat with her about things you didn’t know about this incredibly talented designer on the rise!

And some info about her to get you excited about why we feel she is going to be huge . . .

Keen on being part of the fashion industry at a young age, Mani pursued her dream, graduating with a degree in Fashion Design from Ryerson University. Her self-titled label is hand-made in Canada, and prides itself in its innovative and artistic approach to melding her South Asian heritage with her Canadian up bringing. From humble beginnings, sewing and designing from her at home studio, Mani Jassal now has a store in Brampton and her clothes are also carried at a PR Showroom in Los Angeles; Joplin Creative.

Mani Jassal’s substantial social media following and rapid growth globally proves the ever increasing demand for a brand like hers. She is committed to challenging and breaking boundaries, appealing to those with a taste for innovational original style. Her aesthetic is becoming widely recognized all across the world with her pieces being worn by celebrities worldwide. Her pieces have been worn on Canadian red carpet events like TIFF, CAFA, and ANOKHI. In LA, her pieces have been pulled for BET Awards, Emmy Awards and MTV Awards. Celebrity and influencers like Ashanti, Nazanin Mandi, Madison Beer, Bebe Rexha, Sonam Bajwa, Gigi Gorgeous are among the many that have adorned her pieces.

Her clothing has also been published in international and national magazines like Vanity Fair, ViceMagazine, Play Boy, Marie Claire and Stardust to name a few. She creates eclectic collections by diverging from established and conventional standards of south-asian fashion without completely neglecting the traditional gown.

Check out all the details here and tell us what you think at . . .

https://www.facebook.com/ANOKHIMedia/

https://www.instagram.com/anokhi_media/

AND here:
https://anokhimedia.com/

Home

See you soon for another FAB episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV 🙂

TAGS

, , , , , , , ,

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Spotlight TV

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
Current News

DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Tips & Tricks Galore

Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
About Last Night
Much Music

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017
About Last Night
CBC Music

Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
About Last Night

OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
Fashion & Style

Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
Tips & Tricks Galore

DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!

Popular

Anokhi Buzz
CBC Music

Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
Tips & Tricks Galore

DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
Tips & Tricks Galore

OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
Fashion & Style

Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
Tips & Tricks Galore

Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
About Last Night
Much Music

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017