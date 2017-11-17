All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L’Oréal X TIFF Party
Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L’Oréal X TIFF Party
All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV Nov 17, 2017
L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hosted an exclusive VIP reception for it’s brand ambassador Julianne Moore. The glamorous evening was an occasion to celebrate women of worth and a rare chance to hear the Oscar-winning actress talk about her iconic red carpet looks over the years. Take a look.
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Anokhi Spotlight TV
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!