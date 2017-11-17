All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L’Oréal X TIFF Party

Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion at L’Oréal X TIFF Party

All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV Nov 17, 2017

Vasudha Sharma

by  

L’Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) hosted an exclusive VIP reception for it’s brand ambassador Julianne Moore. The glamorous evening was an occasion to celebrate women of worth and a rare chance to hear the Oscar-winning actress talk about her iconic red carpet looks over the years. Take a look.

 

 

 

