Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017
Indian films and talent stole the show at TIFF 2017. Check out exclusive interviews with the cast of Anurag Kashyap’s ‘The Brawler’ or ‘Mukkabaaz’. We deep dive into the intense Shakespearean drama ‘The Hungry’ with Director Bornila Chatterjee and it’s stellar cast that boasts of names like Naseeruddin Shah, Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta and Antonio Aakeel. We speak to Priyanka Chopra about her Sikkimese production ‘Pahuna’. Assamese Director Rima Das shares the journey behind her beautiful film ‘Village Rockstars’. There’s also Hansal Mehta’s riveting film ‘Omertá’ that stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. And we get an exclusive word from the legendary Dame Judi Dench about her chemistry with Indian actor Ali Fazal in ‘Victoria & Abdul’.
For more highlights from the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), also watch:
Priyanka Chopra Opens Toronto International Film Festival with #ShareHerJourney Soirée:
Julianne Moore Talks Red Carpet Fashion with L’Oréal X TIFF:
