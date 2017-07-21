IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?
Jul 21, 2017
Featured Image Credits:
Photo of IIFA’s: IIFA Official Facebook
Photo of Mena Massoud: Mena Massoud Official Instagram
Photo of Naomi Scott: Naomi Scott Official Instagram
Photo of Madonna: Madonna Official Instagram
Photo of Indu Sarkar Photo: Bhandarkar Entertainment
Dilshad Burman
Author
Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality. Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...
COMMENTS
The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
-
Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
-
Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!
-
The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors
-
10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable
-
T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017
-
Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 2
-
Mani Jassal 'Alamari' Fashion Show Highlights
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Here's What To Expect From CBC Music's Two South Asian Web Stations
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017
-
Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
Our Hot List Of June 2017 Bollywood Films To Watch!
-
OCTV: T.A.P.E. #ThisIsMyBeauty Fireside Chat With Melinda Shankar Pt. 1
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's The State Of Beauty Female Panel
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 2
-
No Dad Left Behind: Our Fabulous Father's Day 2017 Gift Guide
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
T.A.P.E.: #ThisIsMyBeauty Event's Beauty & The Male Perspective Panel
-
T.A.P.E.: This Is My Beauty Event's Transformation Keynote Sonia Jhas
-
Ramadan Fasting Tips: Dietary Suggestions On How To Last The Fast
-
Wonder Woman Unleashed | Ariana Grande Returns to Manchester | Amitabh Bachchan says 'Darwaza Band'
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
4 Key Ways To Be An Efficient Investor
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Manjit Minhas On Investing In Others
-
OCTV: Dragon's Den Star Michael Werkerle On 5 Investing Tips
-
#ThisIsMyBeauty Highlights Part 1
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
Our List Of Bollywood's Best-Dressed At Cannes International Film Festival
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Best Dressed at Billboard Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!