IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?

IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?

Jul 21, 2017

Dilshad Burman

by  

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus the big newsmakers from Hollywood, Bollywood and beyond!
Buzzing this week: Disney has finally found it’s Aladdin and Princess Jasmine for Guy Ritchie’s live action remake of the animated film, but not everyone is impressed with their choices. Over in B-town Madhur Bhandarkar is fighting an uphill battle against censorship and political protests as he gears up for the release of his film Indu Sarkar later this month. And is Mindy Kaling expecting her first child? And if so, with whom?
Plus our feature this week has the highs and lows from IIFA 2017!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of IIFA’s: IIFA Official Facebook 
Photo of Mena Massoud: Mena Massoud  Official Instagram
Photo of Naomi Scott: Naomi Scott Official Instagram
Photo of Madonna: Madonna Official Instagram
Photo of Indu Sarkar Photo: Bhandarkar Entertainment

TAGS
Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Author

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

COMMENTS

Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

Key Investment Tips For The Single Parent

Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free

July 2017 Hot Bollywood Films To Watch Now!

The Big Sick Makes A Big Splash | Sonam Kapoor at Paris Fasion Week | Why Tupac Ended It With Madonna

T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors

10 Books By Canadian South Asian Authors You Need To Discover!

DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM

10 Tips To Make Your Road Trip More Tolerable

T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017

Hot July 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology

IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?
Current News
The Black Prince

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?
It’s A Woman’s World
Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
Music
The Black Prince

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
Music
Vikram Vij

Vikram Vij – Chef Extraordinaire Serves His Unique Memoir On A Plate
Fashion & Beauty

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards
Awesome Recipes

DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe

Popular

It’s A Woman’s World
Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
It’s A Woman’s World

India's Border&Fall Dissects The Sari In Groundbreaking Project On Google
It’s A Woman’s World

IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?
Music
The Black Prince

The Black Prince & 5 Other Scintillating Soundtracks Of 2017
Music
Vikram Vij

Vikram Vij – Chef Extraordinaire Serves His Unique Memoir On A Plate
Fashion & Beauty

Our Best Dressed At The 2017 IIFA Awards