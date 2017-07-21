IIFA 2017 | Aladdin cast announced | Mindy Kaling Pregnant?

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus the big newsmakers from Hollywood, Bollywood and beyond!

Buzzing this week: Disney has finally found it’s Aladdin and Princess Jasmine for Guy Ritchie’s live action remake of the animated film, but not everyone is impressed with their choices. Over in B-town Madhur Bhandarkar is fighting an uphill battle against censorship and political protests as he gears up for the release of his film Indu Sarkar later this month. And is Mindy Kaling expecting her first child? And if so, with whom?

Plus our feature this week has the highs and lows from IIFA 2017!