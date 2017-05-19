All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji

IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji

Dilshad Burman

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics and the big newsmakers that have got you talking!
On our radar this week: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has possibly been pirated by hackers, Salman Khan was given his very own Twitter emoji and Katy Perry is back with a new album.
Our feature this week focusses on the International Film Festival of South Asia and it’s diverse lineup of films. ANOKHI Pulse TV got in on the action on opening night!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of IFFSA: www.IffsaToronto.com
Photo of Katy Perry: Katy Perry Official Twitter
Photo of Salman Khan: Salman Khan Official Twitter
Photo of Pirates Of The Caribbean: Walt Disney Motion Picture Studios

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.

