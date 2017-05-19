IFFSA Toronto | Katy Perry Reveals New Album Name | Salman Khan Gets Twitter Emoji

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics and the big newsmakers that have got you talking!

On our radar this week: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales has possibly been pirated by hackers, Salman Khan was given his very own Twitter emoji and Katy Perry is back with a new album.

Our feature this week focusses on the International Film Festival of South Asia and it’s diverse lineup of films. ANOKHI Pulse TV got in on the action on opening night!