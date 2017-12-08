Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto celebrated the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians!
The Red Carpet was abuzz with the talent and charisma of 30 tremendous South Asian achievers from the field of business, media, entertainment, glamour and social activism.
In part I of our series on Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017, catch an exclusive glimpse of the star-studded red carpet reception featuring icons like bestselling author and world-renowned speaker Robin Sharma and incredible South Asian talent like international Bhangra singer and songwriter Nindy Kaur, award-winning rap artist Raxstar, popular Bhangra singer Deep Jandu, master Hypnotist Asad Mecci, award-winning Filmmaker Arshad Khan and media personality and comedian Ali Hassan.
George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna's 'Loyalty'
Kim Kardashian Reveals Paris Robbery Details | Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan | The Anokhi Prestige Experience
