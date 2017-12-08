All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / Bollywood / Breaking Artists / Buzz / Film & TV / Inspiration / Interviews / Media / Music / Music / Videos / Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I

Dec 08, 2017

Vasudha Sharma

by  

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 at the historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto celebrated the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asians!

The Red Carpet was abuzz with the talent and charisma of 30 tremendous South Asian achievers from the field of business, media, entertainment, glamour and social activism.

In part I of our series on Hotstar Presents ANOKHI Awards 2017, catch an exclusive glimpse of the star-studded red carpet reception featuring icons like bestselling author and world-renowned speaker Robin Sharma and incredible South Asian talent like international Bhangra singer and songwriter Nindy Kaur, award-winning rap artist Raxstar, popular Bhangra singer Deep Jandu, master Hypnotist Asad Mecci, award-winning Filmmaker Arshad Khan and media personality and comedian Ali Hassan.

 

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I
Indian Cinema at Toronto International Film Festival 2017

Anokhi Today

Tonight Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Full List Of Celebrities & Sponsors!
Anokhi Today

1 Week Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards—More Celebrity Attendees!
Anokhi Today

2 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—VVIP & VIP Tickets Sold Out!
Anokhi Today

3 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — New Celebrity Announcements!
Anokhi Today

4 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 — Performers & Charity Partner Announced!
Anokhi Today

5 Weeks Until Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017—Tickets On Sale Now!

