Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II

On ANOKHI Pulse TV this week, we continue our exclusive coverage of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 with Part II of the red carpet highlights. We bring you up, close and personal with the shining stars and the rising talent of the South Asian community in the media and arts space as well as business and cinema.

Legendary media personality Monika Deol shares her mantra for success, while Pakistan’s most popular bridal couture designer Ali Xeeshan reveals his fashion inspiration. Also gracing the red carpet was renowned Autism artist Niam Jain who stole hearts with his charm. Charity partner Shae Invidiata also joined in the celebrations.

Music artists and performers like Mili Soch, Roveena, DJ Amita, Devo Brown and media achievers like Saman Munir, YouTwoTV, Angie Seth, Travis Dhanraj, Naveen Prasad, Mohit Rajhans also upped the star power of the #hotstarANOKHI17 red carpet.

Also watch, Part I of Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz: