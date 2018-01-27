Global South Asians Honoured at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017

Global South Asians honoured at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017

‘Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017’ rolled out the red carpet to welcome some of the world’s most renowned names in business, media, entertainment, social activism, and glamour, at Toronto’s historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex, on November 28th.

The star-studded gala commemorated 14 years of the ANOKHI brand by celebrating the talent of 18 global South Asians. The honourees across various categories were:

MEDIA AWARDS

Babbu The Painter: Most Promising Artist 2017

Hatecopy: Media Influencer Of The Year 2017

Jake Dheer: Excellence In Broadcast Media 2017

CRUSADER AWARDS

Niam Kumar Jain: Most Promising Autism Crusader 2017

Arshad Khan: LGBTQI Crusader Of The Year 2017

ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS

youtwoTV: Comedic Performers Of The Year 2017

Asad Mecci: Performer Of The Year 2017

BUSINESS AWARDS

Reetu Gupta: Business Executive Of The Year 2017

Naveen Prasad: Excellence in Film Entrepreneurship 2017

Monika Deol: Excellence In Brand Entrepreneurship 2017

Robin Sharma: Excellence In Wealth Entrepreneurship 2017

GLAMOUR AWARDS

Saman Munir: Beauty Influencer Of The Year 2017

Nindy Kaur: Excellent In Style Innovation 2017

Ali Xeeshan: Excellence In Fashion Design 2017

MUSIC AWARDS

Mili Soch: Most Promising Musical Artist 2017

Roveena: Female Musical Artist Of The Year 2017

Deep Jandu: Male Musical Artist Of The Year 2017

Raxstar: Excellence In Music Performance 2017