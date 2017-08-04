All Episodes / Anokhi Pulse TV / New Episode / George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna’s ‘Loyalty’

George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna’s ‘Loyalty’

All Episodes Anokhi Pulse TV New Episode Aug 04, 2017

Dilshad Burman

by  

 
ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus headline grabbing news from around the world!
Buzzing this week: Priyanka Chopra is flexing her producing muscles on American TV next, with a  show based on the life of Madhuri Dixit. And another dynamic Hollywood duo is co-producing a TV show as well – Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have joined hands for an untitled series. Plus Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna’s hot new video for “LOYALTY” has fans in hysterics!
Our feature this week is all about George Clooney – the gorgeous hunk whose making a difference!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of George Clooney: Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.
Photo of Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna: Top Dawg, Aftermath, Interscope Records
Photo of Madhuri Dixit and Priyanka Chopra: Madhuri Dixit-Nene Website
Photo of Jeenifer Aniston: Chris Mcmillan Official Instagram
Photo of Reese Witherspoon: Reese Witherspoon Official Instagram

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Author

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

COMMENTS

