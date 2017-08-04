George Clooney Funds Schools in Lebanon | Priyanka+Madhuri Collaborate | Kendrick+Rihanna’s ‘Loyalty’

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus headline grabbing news from around the world!

Buzzing this week: Priyanka Chopra is flexing her producing muscles on American TV next, with a show based on the life of Madhuri Dixit. And another dynamic Hollywood duo is co-producing a TV show as well – Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have joined hands for an untitled series. Plus Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna’s hot new video for “LOYALTY” has fans in hysterics!

Our feature this week is all about George Clooney – the gorgeous hunk whose making a difference!