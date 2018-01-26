Anokhi DIY / DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget

DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget

Jan 26, 2018

Marriska Fernandes

by  

With polar vortex in full force, it’s a given that we layer up on the coziest and comfiest winter fashion finds. From sweaters to boots to outerwear, we round up some of the winter wardrobe essentials to keep you all bundled up in style.

 

 

BOOTS

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Kamik Rogue9 Boots. Photo Credit: Kamik

Kamik Boots
The Kamik Rogue9 Boots, $160, are a fashion-savvy option for those who want quality, style and a budget-friendly option. These boots will take you through snow-covered days with their weatherproof leather. Meghan Markle is a fan of Kamik boots and has been seen sporting one of their boots in winter. Time to rock royalty style.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Cougar Dublin Suede Hi-Top Sneaker. Photo Credit: Cougar

Cougar Boots
The Cougar Dublin Suede Hi-Top Sneaker, $150, is another budget-friendly option that keeps you looking like the cool kid. These nylon sneakers with faux fur come with memory molded insoles and can be worn in -24°C/-11°F. On a cold day when there’s no snow, I’d suggest taking these gems out for a walk.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Sorel Women’s Joan of Arctic X Celebration Boots. Photo Credit: Sorel

Sorel Boots
On the more expensive side, there’s super chic and comfortable boots from Sorel. The Women’s Joan of Arctic X Celebration Boot, $260, comes in sleek waterproof nylon with gold hardware and plush faux fur at the cuff. It’s got a style-savvy look and makes sure you don’t feel the polar vortex on your feet.

OUTERWEAR

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Bench Bonded Biker Jacket. Photo Credit: Bench

Bench
On days when the weather gets a tad warmer, you can opt for the Bench Bonded Biker Coat, $220. It’s got the cool kid vibe and it’s decently priced. Given it’s a Bench jacket, it’s a statement piece to own.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Le Chateau Wool Blend Coat with Faux Fur Jacket Photo Credit: Le Chateau

Le Château
Another one for a tad warmer day is this Wool Blend Coat with Faux Fur Collar jacket from Le Château, $270. The fit and flare straight hem jacket is chic and super fashionable. It keeps you bundled up without compromising fashion or function.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: The North Face CRYOS GTX Triclimate Photo Credit: The North Face

The North Face
The North Face Women’s Cryos GTX Triclimate, $999, is the jacket to invest in if you want to go all out. The three-in-one jacket keeps you warm with the Gore-Tex 3L shell and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The 800-fill goose down jacket sure is an investment.

SWEATERS

Winter Essentials for Every Budget: UA Threadborne Fleece Bomber Photo Credit: Under Armour

 

Under Armour
Under Armour’s UA Threadborne Fleece Bomber is a steal for $99. The fleece fabric is soft, warm and stretchy with an ultra-soft feel.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: LOFT Textured Boatneck Sweater. Photo Credit: LOFT

Loft
For a sweater that won’t burn a hole in the wallet, go for the Loft Textured Boatneck sweater, $78. This cozy knit adds texture to your wardrobe and is quite the staple piece.

Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget: Club Monaco Pru Cashmere Sweater.  Photo Credit: Club Monaco

Club Monaco
A cozy sweater is a must in winter! Splurge on a Club Monaco Pru Cashmere sweater, $298. The low cut-back detail is a sexy twist to an otherwise dull season. Go for the cashmere comfort.

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

Author

Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

