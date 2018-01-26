DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget

With polar vortex in full force, it’s a given that we layer up on the coziest and comfiest winter fashion finds. From sweaters to boots to outerwear, we round up some of the winter wardrobe essentials to keep you all bundled up in style.

BOOTS

Kamik Boots

The Kamik Rogue9 Boots, $160, are a fashion-savvy option for those who want quality, style and a budget-friendly option. These boots will take you through snow-covered days with their weatherproof leather. Meghan Markle is a fan of Kamik boots and has been seen sporting one of their boots in winter. Time to rock royalty style.

Cougar Boots

The Cougar Dublin Suede Hi-Top Sneaker, $150, is another budget-friendly option that keeps you looking like the cool kid. These nylon sneakers with faux fur come with memory molded insoles and can be worn in -24°C/-11°F. On a cold day when there’s no snow, I’d suggest taking these gems out for a walk.

Sorel Boots

On the more expensive side, there’s super chic and comfortable boots from Sorel. The Women’s Joan of Arctic X Celebration Boot, $260, comes in sleek waterproof nylon with gold hardware and plush faux fur at the cuff. It’s got a style-savvy look and makes sure you don’t feel the polar vortex on your feet.

OUTERWEAR

Bench

On days when the weather gets a tad warmer, you can opt for the Bench Bonded Biker Coat, $220. It’s got the cool kid vibe and it’s decently priced. Given it’s a Bench jacket, it’s a statement piece to own.

Le Château

Another one for a tad warmer day is this Wool Blend Coat with Faux Fur Collar jacket from Le Château, $270. The fit and flare straight hem jacket is chic and super fashionable. It keeps you bundled up without compromising fashion or function.

The North Face

The North Face Women’s Cryos GTX Triclimate, $999, is the jacket to invest in if you want to go all out. The three-in-one jacket keeps you warm with the Gore-Tex 3L shell and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The 800-fill goose down jacket sure is an investment.

SWEATERS

Under Armour

Under Armour’s UA Threadborne Fleece Bomber is a steal for $99. The fleece fabric is soft, warm and stretchy with an ultra-soft feel.

Loft

For a sweater that won’t burn a hole in the wallet, go for the Loft Textured Boatneck sweater, $78. This cozy knit adds texture to your wardrobe and is quite the staple piece.

Club Monaco

A cozy sweater is a must in winter! Splurge on a Club Monaco Pru Cashmere sweater, $298. The low cut-back detail is a sexy twist to an otherwise dull season. Go for the cashmere comfort.