DIY: Winter Wardrobe Essentials For Every Budget
Anokhi DIY Jan 26, 2018
With polar vortex in full force, it’s a given that we layer up on the coziest and comfiest winter fashion finds. From sweaters to boots to outerwear, we round up some of the winter wardrobe essentials to keep you all bundled up in style.
BOOTS
Kamik Boots
The Kamik Rogue9 Boots, $160, are a fashion-savvy option for those who want quality, style and a budget-friendly option. These boots will take you through snow-covered days with their weatherproof leather. Meghan Markle is a fan of Kamik boots and has been seen sporting one of their boots in winter. Time to rock royalty style.
Cougar Boots
The Cougar Dublin Suede Hi-Top Sneaker, $150, is another budget-friendly option that keeps you looking like the cool kid. These nylon sneakers with faux fur come with memory molded insoles and can be worn in -24°C/-11°F. On a cold day when there’s no snow, I’d suggest taking these gems out for a walk.
Sorel Boots
On the more expensive side, there’s super chic and comfortable boots from Sorel. The Women’s Joan of Arctic X Celebration Boot, $260, comes in sleek waterproof nylon with gold hardware and plush faux fur at the cuff. It’s got a style-savvy look and makes sure you don’t feel the polar vortex on your feet.
OUTERWEAR
Bench
On days when the weather gets a tad warmer, you can opt for the Bench Bonded Biker Coat, $220. It’s got the cool kid vibe and it’s decently priced. Given it’s a Bench jacket, it’s a statement piece to own.
Le Château
Another one for a tad warmer day is this Wool Blend Coat with Faux Fur Collar jacket from Le Château, $270. The fit and flare straight hem jacket is chic and super fashionable. It keeps you bundled up without compromising fashion or function.
The North Face
The North Face Women’s Cryos GTX Triclimate, $999, is the jacket to invest in if you want to go all out. The three-in-one jacket keeps you warm with the Gore-Tex 3L shell and comes with a lifetime guarantee. The 800-fill goose down jacket sure is an investment.
SWEATERS
Under Armour
Under Armour’s UA Threadborne Fleece Bomber is a steal for $99. The fleece fabric is soft, warm and stretchy with an ultra-soft feel.
Loft
For a sweater that won’t burn a hole in the wallet, go for the Loft Textured Boatneck sweater, $78. This cozy knit adds texture to your wardrobe and is quite the staple piece.
Club Monaco
A cozy sweater is a must in winter! Splurge on a Club Monaco Pru Cashmere sweater, $298. The low cut-back detail is a sexy twist to an otherwise dull season. Go for the cashmere comfort.
Marriska Fernandes
Author
Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto. She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Beauty Tips To Get The Nineties Look Now!
-
DIY: Brown Sugar Cheesecake Recipe Sweeten Up The Holiday Season
-
DIY Tips On Creating The Perfect Holiday Party Favour
-
Spinach And Chickpea Fritter Recipe Make The Perfect Holiday Apps
-
DIY: 5-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup & Garlic Naan Recipe
-
DIY: This Lamb Stew Recipe Is Comfort Food At Its Finest
-
DIY Recipe: Dry Moong Dal For A Healthy Snack
-
Step-By-Step Candle-Lit Diwali DIY Beauty Tips
-
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Holistic Health Mantra For Her Post-Baby Body
-
Scrumptious Spicy Jerk Chicken With Rice And Peas Recipe
-
Healthy Spelt & Quinoa Flour Chapatti-Roti Recipe
-
DIY: Keep That Summer Vibe Going With This Spicy And Succulent Lamb Recipe!
-
The Best Beauty Looks At TIFF 2017 & DIY Tips!
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
4 Key Rules To Avoid Relationship Roadblocks
-
Delicious And Healthy Tuna Cutlets Recipe
-
DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
-
Get Some Serious Retro Decor Vibes For Your Backyard
-
Decor Tips To Make Your Small Balcony Look Huge!
-
Direct From Italy: Our Fabulous Butternut Squash Pasta Recipe
-
DIY: Add Zing To Your Summer With Our Spicy South Asian Potato Salad Recipe
-
Keep That Glow With Our Beauty Hacks To Stay Oil-Free
-
DIY: Vasanti Cosmetics Highlighter Takes You From AM To PM
-
DIY: Music Festival Essentials You Need Now!
-
DIY: Get Your Eid Makeup On-Point From Dawn To Dusk!
-
Tips On How To Stretch Your Wallet During Wedding Season
-
Beauty Trends at Cannes International Film Festival 2017
-
DIY: Must-Have Liquid Matte Lipsticks
-
DIY: Vegetarian Kebabs Recipe With A Tandoori Twist
-
Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!
-
Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!
-
DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics
-
Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!
-
DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!
-
DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips
-
DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices
-
DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out
-
DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe
-
DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari
-
DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe
-
5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care
-
Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!