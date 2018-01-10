All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / Fashion & Style / Designer Ali Xeeshan’s Couture Show at #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017

Vasudha Sharma

Ali Xeeshan’s Fashion Show at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017

For the first time in Canada, Pakistani Fashion Designer Ali Xeeshan showcased his bridal couture collection at Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017. The maverick genius had the who’s who of Toronto spellbound with his royal designs that reimagined ethnic wear with modern silhouettes.

Ali Xeeshan is known not just for his glorious bridal pieces but also for making a social statement in his shows. From highlighting the practice of child marriages to the issue of forced marriages in Pakistan, Ali Xeeshan is known to speak his mind through his designs and runway shows. And his Canadian fashion debut was no different. Speaking exclusively to ANOKHI Spotlight TV, Ali Xeeshan revealed that the inspiration behind his collection is the woman of today who is unafraid to play the lead. Catch an exclusive glimpse of Ali Xeeshan’s first Canadian runway show and all the behind the scenes action.

For more highlights from #HotstarANOKHI Awards 2017, watch:

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part I

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017: Red Carpet Buzz Part II

