Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

Jun 16, 2017

Dilshad Burman

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus the news grabbing headlines from the east and the west!
Trending this week: Forbes released it’s top 100 highest paid celebs and you’ll never guess who topped the list! And Priyanka Chopra is going non-stop. After the release of Baywatch she’s back in Bollywood and getting involved in her next project in more ways than one. Plus Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be talking their real life romance to the big screen once again.
Our feature this week tracks the triumphant return of comedian Dave Chappelle after a 12-year long hiatus from the limelight.

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Dave Chappelle: Dave Chappelle: Live From Radio City Facebook page
Photo of Abhishek & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Abhishek Bachchan Official Instagram
Photo of P. Diddy: P. Diddy Official Instagram
Photo of Priyanka Chopra & Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Bollywood Life

Dilshad Burman

Dilshad Burman

Author

Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

