Dave Chappelle Returns | Priyanka Chopra back in Bollywood | Forbes Highest Paid Celebs

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s trending topics plus the news grabbing headlines from the east and the west!

Trending this week: Forbes released it’s top 100 highest paid celebs and you’ll never guess who topped the list! And Priyanka Chopra is going non-stop. After the release of Baywatch she’s back in Bollywood and getting involved in her next project in more ways than one. Plus Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might be talking their real life romance to the big screen once again.

Our feature this week tracks the triumphant return of comedian Dave Chappelle after a 12-year long hiatus from the limelight.