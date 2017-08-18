Celebs respond to Charlottesville | Tom Cruise injured | Aishwarya Rai in Australia

ANOKHI PULSE TV has the week’s buzz making bites and headline grabbing news from around the world!

On our radar this week: Tom Cruise was reportedly injured on the sets of Mission Impossible 6 and Aiswarya Rai visited Melbourne to help celebrate India’s 70th year of independence. Plus Bruno Mars’ new video for “Versace On The Floor” is giving us some major feels!

Our feature this week is a topic that cannot be ignored – the shocking events in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend. We take a look at how celebrities responded and are helping in the healing process.