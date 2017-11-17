All Episodes / Anokhi Spotlight TV / Beauty & Grooming / Health & Wellness / The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa
All Episodes Anokhi Spotlight TV Beauty & Grooming Health & Wellness Nov 17, 2017
In this episode of ANOKHI Spotlight TV, medical aesthetician, Anuish Fariad from Infuse Medspa shares why the popular carbon facial is all the craze today and teaches you the steps to achieving it.
You can visit Infuse Medspa at http://www.infusemedspa.com/ to book your complimentary consultation.
