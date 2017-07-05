ANOKHI MEDIA announces our first set of sponsors for our The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) #ThisIsMyStyle event on Sunday, August 20, 2017, at the globally renowned Thompson Toronto in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series Founder, President, CEO, Raj Girn explains why she spear-headed this initiative:

“The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

For full details please go to www.anokhiprestige.com

For all information regarding membership prices and purchasing information please click here!

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways in which to which to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions, and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts, and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweet table, and leave with a bustling products and coupons signature gift bag!

Here are the details:

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto M5V 2V4

Members Privileges

Full Access To The Entire Programming – Value $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Value $499.00 (minimum)

Membership With The Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter With Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and V.I.P. Opportunities Reserved For Our T.A.P.E. Members – Value: $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweet Table, Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Value: $199.00

Opportunity To Network In Person With Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers, Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Value of $1,396 per event!

Early Bird Special

$49 per person * Available until Sunday, July 29, 2017, at 11:59 PM EST

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS!

A Special “Thank You” to our following sponsors:

*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*

Event Management

Fashion Installation Partner

Custom Demo Brought To You By

Charity Sponsor

Venue Partner

Dessert Sponsor

Coverage By

And We’ll Be Live-streaming Too!

Branding Partner

Public Relations

For those who aren’t able to attend, you won’t miss out on all the fun as we’ll be live-streaming the afternoon on Facebook via ANOKHI MEDIA and OPEN CHEST Don’t forget to log in at 11:30am through 5pm EST.

Also all of our three channels: ANOKHI Spotlight TV, ANOKHI Pulse TV and OPEN CHEST TV will be covering this wonderful event as well, as well as our official T.A.P.E photographer will be there to capture all the fun moments so dress to impress!

See you at #ThisIsMyStyle event on August 20, 2017 at Thompson Toronto Hotel!

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA