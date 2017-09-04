ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada’s 150th Birthday
Anokhi Today Our Society Sep 04, 2017
Continuing Canada’s 150th celebrations, School of Flavours presented a food festival in collaboration with the Young Canadian Alliance on Aug 5th in Toronto. Check out our details in this ANOKHI TODAY Special Report!
Akshar Pavilion Taste of India was a free outdoor event which catered to families of all backgrounds, bringing in over 10,000 people in attendance.
The School of Flavours event boasted Bollywood-style dances, classical temple dances, bhangra music, and a live DJ to kick things up a few notches.
More than 50 vendors were apart of the event, offering the crowd an inside look on hundreds of local and Indian gourmet food recipes; no passport required.
Rinku Shah, founder and director of School of Flavours, said, “School of Flavours aims to be an institution which promotes richness of culture, tradition and heritage by connecting diverse communities together in an inclusive way to empower social and economic development of Canadians and people across the globe.”
Head honchos of the food industry were also at the event, including big names like Adrak Indian Restaurant, Bombay Chowpatty, Cabbagetown Organics, Casablanca Classics, Coconut Island, Desi-licious Kulfi, Hakka Wow!, Johnny Rocco’s Pizza Wagon, Keshav Foods, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s Khazana, Kirtida Kitchen, New Vanni Market, Truly Nature, Royal Paan, Vijay Icecream, White Gold Sweets, and more.
Vrajesh Shah, director of Young Canadian Alliance welcomed guests into the event.
“We are excited to Celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday all year long,” said Shah, who was excited for community members to indulge in the Taste of India food festival.
The Taste of India Food Festival was sponsored and supported by Akshar Pavilion, Daal Roti, Flight Centre (Dufferin Mall), National Bank, Rekvina Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Ritu Collection, India Sajawat and Puja Hut.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.toronto.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
