T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
Anokhi Today Aug 09, 2017
ANOKHI MEDIA announces our newest round of speakers and sponsors for the #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.
The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”
For full details, please go to www.anokhiprestige.com
For the full breakdown on what the day has in store, please scroll down or click here!
For all information regarding membership prices and purchasing information, please click here!
T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!
We are pleased to announce our latest batch of esteemed personalities (by order of appearance).
To see the full bios of our speakers at our upcoming #ThisIsMyStyle event, please click here.
*More personalities for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced next week.*
Reshmi Chetram – Creative Director, Dancer, Tarana Dance Network
Click here for full bio.
PERFORMANCE
11.55am – 12.05pm: Performance 1: Reshmi Chetram & Dancers
“What an honor to be included on a platform with such dynamic and talented personalities. The T.A.P.E mandate to open multi-level conversations in regards to development, growth and exploration is exceptional and much needed in Canada! As a Torontonian who really enjoys digging deep when it comes to giving an identity to the work that I do with others, this event opens doors to new avenues for self-exploration & connections with others. I look forward to being a part of T.A.P.E 2017.”
Joan Kelly Walker – Star of Real Housewives Of Toronto
Click here for full bio.
SPEAKER
12.10pm – 12.50: Signature Presentation 1: “Building An Iconic Brand” Hosted By Open Chest With Raj Girn
“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of The ANOKHI Prestige Experience’s #ThisIsMyStyle event! To be able to align and shine alongside such esteemed colleagues among the ANOKHI members, invitees and family is a blessing! Sharing my story with others in the industry is not only a goal but a platform in which we can all come together mending style, finance, economics and other outlets together.”
Dimple Mukherjee – Author, Speaker, Women’s Coach
Click here for full bio.
SPEAKER
1.10pm – 1.25pm: Spotlight Session 1: “Harnessing The Power of Female Connections For Personal Transformation”
“I love sharing stories and experiences because as humans, we are wired for connection and lean on each another for self-growth. Having this opportunity to connect with the members of T.A.P.E. to explore STYLE is gratifying, uplifting and inspires me to continue down the path of creation and service. I am looking forward to deep resonance and learning from one another. Thank you ANOKHI for bringing us together through play and meaningful engagement!”
Dahlia – Artist, Singer/Songwriter
Click here for full bio.
PERFORMANCE
2.15pm – 2.25pm: Performance 2: Dahlia
Hatecopy – Cartoon Artist And Pop Culture Influencer
Click here for full bio.
INSTALLATION DESIGNER & PANELIST
2.25pm – 2.35pm: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation In Partnership With Toronto Fashion Academy
&
2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari
Pooja Handa – Anchor, CP24/Co-Host, CP24 Breakfast
Click here for full bio.
PANELIST:
4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”
Moderated by Sonia Jhas
“I’m thrilled to be a part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience with the #ThisIsMyStyle event. It’s a great opportunity to connect with the community all while being engaged in lifestyle content that is a part of our everyday lives. I look forward to sharing how style influences my identity as a TV personality.”
Emanuel Sandhu – Olympic Athlete & Award Winning Figure Skating Champion
Click here for full bio.
PANELIST:
4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”
“I’m so excited to be involved with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience a second time. If this event is anything like the first, I have no doubt that we will all come out of it with a wealth of new insights and inspiration.”
DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM *subject to change
LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)
With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1
12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn
12:10 PM–12:20 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata
12:20 PM–1:00 PM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand”
Hosted by Open Chest with Raj Girn
1:00 PM–1:20 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal
1:20 PM–1:35 PM: Spotlight Session 1
LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2
2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy
2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari
3:15 PM–3:35 PM: Demonstration 2
DESSERT: 3:35 PM–4:15 PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3
4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2
4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas
5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn
Special thanks to our brand-new sponsors!
*scroll down to see our entire list of sponsors and partners to date*
*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*
Fashion Installation By:
Media Partner
Ticket Info
Event
#ThisIsMyStyle
Date
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Location
Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4
Bulk Price Special
$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)
Regular Price
$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS!
Each Ticket Includes:
Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00
A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)
Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)
Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00
Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!
Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!
If you would like to sponsor this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]
Special thanks to to our already announced sponsors!
*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*
Event Management
Julie West Events
Fashion Installation Partner
Toronto Fashion Academy
Fashion Installation By
Alia Qureshi
Diinesh Ramsay
Hatecopy
Paridhaan
Sayta Paul Canada
Shannalina
Cuisine Demo Brought to You By
Gold Sponsor
T-Fal
Bronze Sponsors
Home of Dentistry
Infuse Med Spa
Vasanti Cosmetics
Gift Bag Sponsors
Body Fantasies Signature
For Beloved GIRL
Shiseido
Charity Sponsor
[free-them]
Venue Partner
Thompson Toronto Hotel
Branding Partner
Anentity: Design & Inspire
Promotional Partners
Empire Entertainment
Must Be Kismet
SAPNA Toronto
Shanu & Karim
Public Relations
Media Works
Coverage By
ANOKHI PULSE TV
ANOKHI Spotlight TV
OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn
And We’ll Be Live-Streaming, Too!
Facebook Live
Open Chest Facebook Live
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Anokhi Today
