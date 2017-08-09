T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

ANOKHI MEDIA announces our newest round of speakers and sponsors for the #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!

We are pleased to announce our latest batch of esteemed personalities (by order of appearance).

Reshmi Chetram – Creative Director, Dancer, Tarana Dance Network

PERFORMANCE

11.55am – 12.05pm: Performance 1: Reshmi Chetram & Dancers

“What an honor to be included on a platform with such dynamic and talented personalities. The T.A.P.E mandate to open multi-level conversations in regards to development, growth and exploration is exceptional and much needed in Canada! As a Torontonian who really enjoys digging deep when it comes to giving an identity to the work that I do with others, this event opens doors to new avenues for self-exploration & connections with others. I look forward to being a part of T.A.P.E 2017.”

Joan Kelly Walker – Star of Real Housewives Of Toronto

SPEAKER

12.10pm – 12.50: Signature Presentation 1: “Building An Iconic Brand” Hosted By Open Chest With Raj Girn

“I am thrilled and honored to be a part of The ANOKHI Prestige Experience’s #ThisIsMyStyle event! To be able to align and shine alongside such esteemed colleagues among the ANOKHI members, invitees and family is a blessing! Sharing my story with others in the industry is not only a goal but a platform in which we can all come together mending style, finance, economics and other outlets together.”

Dimple Mukherjee – Author, Speaker, Women’s Coach

SPEAKER

1.10pm – 1.25pm: Spotlight Session 1: “Harnessing The Power of Female Connections For Personal Transformation”

“I love sharing stories and experiences because as humans, we are wired for connection and lean on each another for self-growth. Having this opportunity to connect with the members of T.A.P.E. to explore STYLE is gratifying, uplifting and inspires me to continue down the path of creation and service. I am looking forward to deep resonance and learning from one another. Thank you ANOKHI for bringing us together through play and meaningful engagement!”

Dahlia – Artist, Singer/Songwriter

PERFORMANCE

2.15pm – 2.25pm: Performance 2: Dahlia

Hatecopy – Cartoon Artist And Pop Culture Influencer

INSTALLATION DESIGNER & PANELIST

2.25pm – 2.35pm: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation In Partnership With Toronto Fashion Academy

&

2.35pm – 3.15pm: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

Pooja Handa – Anchor, CP24/Co-Host, CP24 Breakfast

PANELIST:

4.40pm – 5.20pm: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”

Moderated by Sonia Jhas

“I’m thrilled to be a part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience with the #ThisIsMyStyle event. It’s a great opportunity to connect with the community all while being engaged in lifestyle content that is a part of our everyday lives. I look forward to sharing how style influences my identity as a TV personality.”

Emanuel Sandhu – Olympic Athlete & Award Winning Figure Skating Champion

PANELIST:

4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”

“I’m so excited to be involved with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience a second time. If this event is anything like the first, I have no doubt that we will all come out of it with a wealth of new insights and inspiration.”

DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM *subject to change

REGISTRATION: 11:00 AM–11:50 AM

LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)

With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1

12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn

12:10 PM–12:20 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata

12:20 PM–1:00 PM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand”

Hosted by Open Chest with Raj Girn

1:00 PM–1:20 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal

1:20 PM–1:35 PM: Spotlight Session 1

LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2

2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

3:15 PM–3:35 PM: Demonstration 2

DESSERT: 3:35 PM–4:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3 4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2 4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas 5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn

Special thanks to our brand-new sponsors!

Fashion Installation By:

Media Partner

Ticket Info

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)

Each Ticket Includes:

Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)

Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00

Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!

If you would like to sponsor this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]

Special thanks to to our already announced sponsors!

