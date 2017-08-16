T.A.P.E’s Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Anokhi Today Aug 16, 2017
We’ve got four more days to go!
ANOKHI MEDIA announces our final round of speakers for Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.
The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”
T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!
We are pleased to announce final two esteemed personalities.
Ritu Bhasin — Author, Speaker and President of Bhasin Consulting Inc.
SPEAKER
4:25–4:40: Spotlight 2
“I’m excited to add my voice to celebrating culture in Canada, in particular for South Asian women, and putting a spotlight on the importance of authenticity!”
Selena Dhillon — Singer/Songwriter
Performance
4:15–4:25pm: Performance 3
“It’s always an honour to share my music when we, as a community, unify to celebrate and express our individuality.”
DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM
*Note the change in programming times below.
LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)
With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1: Reshmi Chetram
12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn
12:10 PM–12:5o PM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand” with Joan Kelley Walker Hosted by Open Chest with Raj Girn
12:50 PM–1:10 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal
1:10 PM–1:25 PM: Spotlight Session 1: Dimple Mukherjee
1:25 PM–1:35 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata
LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2: Dahlia
2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy
2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari
DESSERT: 3:15 PM–4:15 PM
LOBBY LOUNGE
With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay
PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM
BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)
4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3: Selena Dhillon
4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2: Ritu Bhasin
4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas
5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn
Ticket Info
Event
#ThisIsMyStyle
Date
Sunday, August 20, 2017
Location
Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4
Bulk Price Special
$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)
Regular Price
$79 per person (if purchasing three or fewer tickets)
Ticket purchase deadline: 11:59 PM EST, Friday August 18, 2017
Each Ticket Includes:
Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00
A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)
Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)
Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00
Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!
Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!
Special thanks to our entire list of sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible.
Hosted By
T.A.P.E
Event Management
Julie West Events
Venue Partner
Thompson Toronto
Fashion Installation Partner
Toronto Fashion Academy
Cuisine Demo Brought to You By
Gold Sponsor
T-Fal
Bronze Sponsors
Home of Dentistry
Infuse Med Spa
Vasanti Cosmetics
Fashion Installation Make-Up Sponsor
Pretty Woman Cosmetics
Gift Bag Sponsors
Body Fantasies Signature
Shiseido
Fashion Installation By
Alia Qureshi
Diinesh Ramsay
Hatecopy
Paridhaan
Satya Paul Canada
Shannalina
Charity Sponsor
[free-them]
Raffle Sponsor
For Beloved GIRL
MOOV
Styleworthy
Promotional Partners
Empire Entertainment
Must Be Kismet
SAPNA Toronto
Shanu & Karim
Media Partner
Ethnic Channels
Coverage By
ANOKHI PULSE TV
ANOKHI Spotlight TV
OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn
LiveStream By
Facebook Live
Open Chest Facebook Live
Branding Partner
Anentity: Design & Inspire
Public Relations
Media Works
We’re looking forward to sharing an awe-inspiring experience with you all!
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
