T.A.P.E’s Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

We’ve got four more days to go!

ANOKHI MEDIA announces our final round of speakers for Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!

We are pleased to announce final two esteemed personalities.

Ritu Bhasin — Author, Speaker and President of Bhasin Consulting Inc.

SPEAKER

4:25–4:40: Spotlight 2

“I’m excited to add my voice to celebrating culture in Canada, in particular for South Asian women, and putting a spotlight on the importance of authenticity!” Selena Dhillon — Singer/Songwriter Click here for full bio. Performance 4:15–4:25pm: Performance 3 “It’s always an honour to share my music when we, as a community, unify to celebrate and express our individuality.”

DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM

*Note the change in programming times below.

REGISTRATION: 11:00 AM–11:50 AM

LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)

With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1: Reshmi Chetram

12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn

12:10 PM–12:5o PM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand” with Joan Kelley Walker Hosted by Open Chest with Raj Girn

12:50 PM–1:10 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal

1:10 PM–1:25 PM: Spotlight Session 1: Dimple Mukherjee

1:25 PM–1:35 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata

LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2: Dahlia

2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

DESSERT: 3:15 PM–4:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3: Selena Dhillon 4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2: Ritu Bhasin 4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas 5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn

Ticket Info

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (if purchasing three or fewer tickets)

Ticket purchase deadline: 11:59 PM EST, Friday August 18, 2017

Each Ticket Includes:

Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)

Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00

Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!

Special thanks to our entire list of sponsors, without whom this event would not be possible.

Hosted By

T.A.P.E

Event Management

Julie West Events

Venue Partner

Thompson Toronto

Fashion Installation Partner

Toronto Fashion Academy

Cuisine Demo Brought to You By

Gold Sponsor

T-Fal

Bronze Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Infuse Med Spa

Vasanti Cosmetics

Fashion Installation Make-Up Sponsor

Pretty Woman Cosmetics

Gift Bag Sponsors

Body Fantasies Signature

Shiseido

Fashion Installation By

Alia Qureshi

Diinesh Ramsay

Hatecopy

Paridhaan

Satya Paul Canada

Shannalina

Charity Sponsor

[free-them]

Raffle Sponsor

For Beloved GIRL

MOOV

Styleworthy

Promotional Partners

Empire Entertainment

Must Be Kismet

SAPNA Toronto

Shanu & Karim

Media Partner

Ethnic Channels

Coverage By

ANOKHI PULSE TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn

LiveStream By

Facebook Live

Open Chest Facebook Live

Branding Partner

Anentity: Design & Inspire

Public Relations

Media Works

We’re looking forward to sharing an awe-inspiring experience with you all!

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA