T.A.P.E’s Final Round Of Speaker For Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

ANOKHI MEDIA announces our final round of speakers for Sunday’s #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!

We are pleased to announce our latest batch of esteemed personalities.

Selena Dhillon – Singer/Songwriter

Performance

4:15-4:25pm: Performance 2

“It’s always an honour to share my music when we, as a community, unify to celebrate and express our individuality.”

Ritu Bhasin -Author, Speaker and President of Bhasin Consulting Inc.

PERFORMANCE

4:25-4:40: Spotlight 2

“I’m excited to add my voice to celebrating culture in Canada, in particular for South Asian women, and putting a spotlight on the importance of authenticity!”

DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM

*note change in programming times below

REGISTRATION: 11:00 AM–11:50 AM

LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)

With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1: Reshmi Chetram

12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn

12:10PM-12:5oPM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand” With Joan Kelley Walker Hosted By Open Chest With Raj Girn

12:50 PM–1:10 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal

1:10 PM–1:25 PM: Spotlight Session 1: Dimple Mukherjee

1:25PM–1:35 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata

LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2: Dahlia

2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

3:15 PM–3:35 PM: Demonstration 2

DESSERT: 3:35 PM–4:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3 4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2 4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas 5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn

Ticket Info

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (available online until 11:59 PM EST on Friday August 18, 2017)

Each Ticket Includes:

Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)

Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00

Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!

If you would like to sponsor this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]

Special thanks to to our already announced sponsors!

*More sponsors for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced soon.*

Event Management

Julie West Events

Fashion Installation Partner

Toronto Fashion Academy

Fashion Installation By

Alia Qureshi

Diinesh Ramsay

Hatecopy

Paridhaan

Satya Paul Canada

Shannalina

Cuisine Demo Brought to You By

Gold Sponsor

T-Fal

Bronze Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Infuse Med Spa

Vasanti Cosmetics

Gift Bag Sponsors

Body Fantasies Signature

For Beloved GIRL

Shiseido

Charity Sponsor

[free-them]

Venue Partner

Thompson Toronto Hotel

Branding Partner

Anentity: Design & Inspire

Promotional Partners

Empire Entertainment

Must Be Kismet

SAPNA Toronto

Shanu & Karim

Public Relations

Media Works

Coverage By

ANOKHI PULSE TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn

And We’ll Be Live-Streaming, Too!

Facebook Live

Open Chest Facebook Live

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA