Anokhi Today Aug 28, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

by  

The ANOKHI Prestige Experience (T.A.P.E) #ThisIsMyStyle sold out event boasted a fulfilling day of style, support and inspiration.

Held on August 20, 2017 at #ThisIsMyStyle’s venue partner, Thompson Toronto Hotel,  guests were treated to an incredible lineup of various personalities from various career journeys who were enthusiastic to share their own unique perspectives, points of inspiration and full support as part of the T.A.P.E’s mantra in creating as an environment of comaraderie, fulfillment for South Asian women from all walks of life.

 

The members-only event series, which started with This Is My Beauty event held earlier this spring, continued to focus on the momentum of bringing together like-minded people under one roof in this salon-type of ambience. #ThisIsMyStyle was ANOKHI’s way continuing to celebrate the summer season and with 300 style savvy supporters in attendance,  this event was truly indicative of what was needed in terms of this type of gathering.

Raj Girn C.E.O of ANOKHI MEDIA and founder of T.A.P.E explains what was magical about this year’s #ThisIsMyStyle event, TKTKT

The lobby of Thompson Toronto was command central, where guests were treated to continental breakfast, a fusion lunch and various snacks throughout the day. The expansive space was filled with fashion enthusiasts exploring the sponsors’ lounge which included companies such as: [free-them], Home of Dentistry, Infuse MedSpa, Sherni’s Authentic Sauces, T-Fal, Toronto Fashion Academy and Vasanti Cosmetics. And the ambience was further elevated thanks to the awesome music by DJ Fizza.

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Thompson Toronto lobby bustling with excited guests! Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: [free-them) at the Sponsors’ Lounge. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas
#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Infuse Med Spa and Home of Dentistry at the Sponsors’ Lounge. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Vasanti Cosmetics at the Sponsors’ Lounge. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: DJ Fizza sets the electric tone with her music. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

Guests were also treated to a fashion installation presented by Fashion Installation Partner, Toronto Fashion Academy which included an exclusive opportunity for fashion lovers to take an up close and personal look at the various ensembles presented by noted global fashion designers: Alia Qureshi, Diinesh Ramsay Designs, Hatecopy, Babbu The Painter, Paridhaan, Satya Paul Canada and Shannalina.

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Fashion Installation presented by Toronto Fashion Academy. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Fashion Installation presented by Toronto Fashion Academy. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Fashion Installation presented by Toronto Fashion Academy. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

As guests topped up on their scrumptious goodies, the day began opening remarks by Raj Girn which included the first official announcement of ANOKHI’s upcoming Awards (November 30!) which will be taking place in Toronto. It then lead into a  riveting performance by creative director and dancer from the Tarana Dance Network, Reshmi Chetram, which flowed smoothly to Celebrity Fireside Chat hosted by OPEN CHEST With Raj Girn, “Building An Iconic Brand” chat with philanthropist, writer and speaker Joan Kelley Walker from The Real Housewives of Toronto.

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Dancing performance by Reshmi Chetram. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Fireside Chat with Joan Kelley Walker. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

T-Fal stepped up to the spotlight with their demonstration of their products which of course had our audience who are cooking enthusiasts as well taking notes!

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: T-Fal at the Sponsors’ Lounge. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

Author, motivational speaker and woman’s coach, Dimple Mukherjee kept the audiences enthralled with her soul-enriching keynote address which was then followed by the final speaker of the morning, Shae Invidiata, the founder of [free-them], who shared her journey with her human rights charity that focuses on the taking action to stop the heart-breaking human trafficking situation in Canada and abroad.

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Speaker and woman’s coach Dimple Mukherjee. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

After lunch, the afternoon commenced with a heart warming performance by singer/songwriter, Dahlia. Which was then followed by the first of two panel discussions scheduled for the afternoon.

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Dahlia gives a rousing performance. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

The first panel discussion which covered the often complicated “Business of Fashion” was hosted by ANOKHI Magazine and Blogs Editor-In-Chief, Hina P. Ansari, who had her guests discuss their unique ways of navigating the business and creative worlds with panelists, HatecopyBabbu The Painter, Alia Qureshi, Sarita Jain of Paridhaan. The discussion started with a fabulous fashion show presented in partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy, showcasing the unique and broad spectrum of design from two pieces presented by each designer.

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: “The Business of Fashion” panel discussion. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA/Instagram

 

Dessert was the order of the day presented by TKTK, the lobby was filled with guests replenishing themselves with an array of goodies.

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: The desserts had everyone asking for seconds and thirds! Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

After dessert, performer, Selena Dhillon started the final segment of the day with her performance. This was immediately followed by a speaking session by Ritu Bhasin of Bhasin Consulting Inc.

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Inspirational performance by Selena Dhillon. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

The final panel discussion of the day “How Style Influences Identity” was moderated by Wellness media personality, Sonia Jhas who delved into the psychology of style and substance with panelists Olympian Emanuel Sandhu, CP24 Breakfast’s Pooja Handa, CEO of Toronto Fashion Academy Jason Cameron. 

 

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: “How Style Influences Identity” panel discussion. Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

The day was punctuated by various raffle draws (total value of $4,000 CDN) thanks to our raffle sponsors:

Alia Qureshi: (designer piece from her collection)

ANOKHI MEDIA: (2 VVIP Tickets To the ANOKHI Awards 2017)

Babbu The Painter: (“Bakwaas” baseball cap)

For Beloved Girl: (one of each product from Lumi’s Key collection, 1 of each mask from For Beloved Girl, 1 box of Hyaluronic Acid GHK-Cu Moisturizing Bio-Cellulose mask)

Hatecopy: (Trust No Aunty book)

 Home of Dentistry: (Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush)

 Infuse Med Spa: (Package of 6 Brazilian Laser Treatments with 1 Diamond Facial)

Julie West Events : (7-day car rental Enterprises Rent-A-Car)

OPEN CHEST: ( 1-hour free consultation: Life Coaching)

Sarita Jain from Paridhaan Designs: (Designer piece from her collection)

Shiseido: (Full skincare regimen kit)

Styleworthy: Gift Baskets: (2 dresses, 2 tops, 1 necklace, 1 ring, 1 pair of earrings)

 Vasanti Cosmetics: (4-step Skin Care System)

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: It’s all about the gift bag! Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA/Instagram

 

And that didn’t stop there, in addition to a day fill with soulful style segments, guests were treated to a gift bag worth $800 CDN, which included items and certificates of services/discounts from:

Products: 

Vasanti Cosmetics: (Facial scrub)

Body Fantasies: (Body Fantasies Body Spray)

Home of Dentistry: (Home of Dentistry Toothbrush)

 Shiseido: (Shiseido Luxe Face Oil)

Pretty Woman Cosmetics: (Pretty Woman Cosmetics skin moisturizer)

Organic Cliff: (Organic Cliff Nut Butter Energy Bars)

Services:

Home of Dentistry: (Free bleaching kit or Sonicare Toothbrush free with service sign-up)

 Alia Qureshi: (30-minute free bridal/image consulting services + 20% discount online for Shannalina Tunics)

 RGM Consulting: (30-minute consultation)

Foodora: (20% discount code)

Brochure: 

Dimple Mukherjee: (bookmarks)

[free-them]: ([free-them] Charity Awareness Bracelets and Brochures)

 

Finally we would love to thank our incredible  #ThisIsMyStyle event sponsors:

#ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event: Thank you to our incredible sponsors! Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

Hosted By

T.A.P.E

Event Management

Julie West Events

Venue Partner

Thompson Toronto

Fashion Installation Partner

Toronto Fashion Academy

Cuisine Demo Brought to You By

Gold Sponsor 

T-Fal

Bronze Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Infuse Med Spa

Vasanti Cosmetics

Fashion Installation Make-Up Sponsor

Pretty Woman Cosmetics

Gift Bag Sponsors

Body Fantasies Signature

Shiseido

Fashion Installation By

Alia Qureshi

Diinesh Ramsay

Hatecopy

Paridhaan

Satya Paul Canada

Shannalina

Charity Sponsor

[free-them]

Raffle Sponsor

For Beloved GIRL

MOOV

Styleworthy

Promotional Partners

Empire Entertainment

Must Be Kismet

SAPNA Toronto

Shanu & Karim

Media Partner

Ethnic Channels

Coverage By

ANOKHI PULSE TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn

 LiveStream By

Facebook Live

Open Chest Facebook Live

Branding Partner

Anentity: Design & Inspire

Public Relations

Media Works

 

We can’t wait to continue the vision of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience in 2018!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

