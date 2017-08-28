T.A.P.E’s #ThisIsMyStyle Sold Out Event Celebrates Love Of Style & Support
Anokhi Today Aug 28, 2017
The ANOKHI Prestige Experience (T.A.P.E) #ThisIsMyStyle sold out event boasted a fulfilling day of style, support and inspiration.
Held on August 20, 2017 at #ThisIsMyStyle’s venue partner, Thompson Toronto Hotel, guests were treated to an incredible lineup of various personalities from various career journeys who were enthusiastic to share their own unique perspectives, points of inspiration and full support as part of the T.A.P.E’s mantra in creating as an environment of comaraderie, fulfillment for South Asian women from all walks of life.
The members-only event series, which started with This Is My Beauty event held earlier this spring, continued to focus on the momentum of bringing together like-minded people under one roof in this salon-type of ambience. #ThisIsMyStyle was ANOKHI’s way continuing to celebrate the summer season and with 300 style savvy supporters in attendance, this event was truly indicative of what was needed in terms of this type of gathering.
Raj Girn C.E.O of ANOKHI MEDIA and founder of T.A.P.E explains what was magical about this year’s #ThisIsMyStyle event, TKTKT
The lobby of Thompson Toronto was command central, where guests were treated to continental breakfast, a fusion lunch and various snacks throughout the day. The expansive space was filled with fashion enthusiasts exploring the sponsors’ lounge which included companies such as: [free-them], Home of Dentistry, Infuse MedSpa, Sherni’s Authentic Sauces, T-Fal, Toronto Fashion Academy and Vasanti Cosmetics. And the ambience was further elevated thanks to the awesome music by DJ Fizza.
Guests were also treated to a fashion installation presented by Fashion Installation Partner, Toronto Fashion Academy which included an exclusive opportunity for fashion lovers to take an up close and personal look at the various ensembles presented by noted global fashion designers: Alia Qureshi, Diinesh Ramsay Designs, Hatecopy, Babbu The Painter, Paridhaan, Satya Paul Canada and Shannalina.
As guests topped up on their scrumptious goodies, the day began opening remarks by Raj Girn which included the first official announcement of ANOKHI’s upcoming Awards (November 30!) which will be taking place in Toronto. It then lead into a riveting performance by creative director and dancer from the Tarana Dance Network, Reshmi Chetram, which flowed smoothly to Celebrity Fireside Chat hosted by OPEN CHEST With Raj Girn, “Building An Iconic Brand” chat with philanthropist, writer and speaker Joan Kelley Walker from The Real Housewives of Toronto.
T-Fal stepped up to the spotlight with their demonstration of their products which of course had our audience who are cooking enthusiasts as well taking notes!
Author, motivational speaker and woman’s coach, Dimple Mukherjee kept the audiences enthralled with her soul-enriching keynote address which was then followed by the final speaker of the morning, Shae Invidiata, the founder of [free-them], who shared her journey with her human rights charity that focuses on the taking action to stop the heart-breaking human trafficking situation in Canada and abroad.
After lunch, the afternoon commenced with a heart warming performance by singer/songwriter, Dahlia. Which was then followed by the first of two panel discussions scheduled for the afternoon.
The first panel discussion which covered the often complicated “Business of Fashion” was hosted by ANOKHI Magazine and Blogs Editor-In-Chief, Hina P. Ansari, who had her guests discuss their unique ways of navigating the business and creative worlds with panelists, Hatecopy, Babbu The Painter, Alia Qureshi, Sarita Jain of Paridhaan. The discussion started with a fabulous fashion show presented in partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy, showcasing the unique and broad spectrum of design from two pieces presented by each designer.
Dessert was the order of the day presented by TKTK, the lobby was filled with guests replenishing themselves with an array of goodies.
After dessert, performer, Selena Dhillon started the final segment of the day with her performance. This was immediately followed by a speaking session by Ritu Bhasin of Bhasin Consulting Inc.
The final panel discussion of the day “How Style Influences Identity” was moderated by Wellness media personality, Sonia Jhas who delved into the psychology of style and substance with panelists Olympian Emanuel Sandhu, CP24 Breakfast’s Pooja Handa, CEO of Toronto Fashion Academy Jason Cameron.
The day was punctuated by various raffle draws (total value of $4,000 CDN) thanks to our raffle sponsors:
Alia Qureshi: (designer piece from her collection)
ANOKHI MEDIA: (2 VVIP Tickets To the ANOKHI Awards 2017)
Babbu The Painter: (“Bakwaas” baseball cap)
For Beloved Girl: (one of each product from Lumi’s Key collection, 1 of each mask from For Beloved Girl, 1 box of Hyaluronic Acid GHK-Cu Moisturizing Bio-Cellulose mask)
Hatecopy: (Trust No Aunty book)
Home of Dentistry: (Philips Sonicare Diamond Clean Electric Toothbrush)
Infuse Med Spa: (Package of 6 Brazilian Laser Treatments with 1 Diamond Facial)
Julie West Events : (7-day car rental Enterprises Rent-A-Car)
OPEN CHEST: ( 1-hour free consultation: Life Coaching)
Sarita Jain from Paridhaan Designs: (Designer piece from her collection)
Shiseido: (Full skincare regimen kit)
Styleworthy: Gift Baskets: (2 dresses, 2 tops, 1 necklace, 1 ring, 1 pair of earrings)
Vasanti Cosmetics: (4-step Skin Care System)
And that didn’t stop there, in addition to a day fill with soulful style segments, guests were treated to a gift bag worth $800 CDN, which included items and certificates of services/discounts from:
Products:
Vasanti Cosmetics: (Facial scrub)
Body Fantasies: (Body Fantasies Body Spray)
Home of Dentistry: (Home of Dentistry Toothbrush)
Shiseido: (Shiseido Luxe Face Oil)
Pretty Woman Cosmetics: (Pretty Woman Cosmetics skin moisturizer)
Organic Cliff: (Organic Cliff Nut Butter Energy Bars)
Services:
Home of Dentistry: (Free bleaching kit or Sonicare Toothbrush free with service sign-up)
Alia Qureshi: (30-minute free bridal/image consulting services + 20% discount online for Shannalina Tunics)
RGM Consulting: (30-minute consultation)
Foodora: (20% discount code)
Brochure:
Dimple Mukherjee: (bookmarks)
[free-them]: ([free-them] Charity Awareness Bracelets and Brochures)
Finally we would love to thank our incredible #ThisIsMyStyle event sponsors:
Hosted By
T.A.P.E
Event Management
Julie West Events
Venue Partner
Thompson Toronto
Fashion Installation Partner
Toronto Fashion Academy
Cuisine Demo Brought to You By
Gold Sponsor
T-Fal
Bronze Sponsors
Home of Dentistry
Infuse Med Spa
Vasanti Cosmetics
Fashion Installation Make-Up Sponsor
Pretty Woman Cosmetics
Gift Bag Sponsors
Body Fantasies Signature
Shiseido
Fashion Installation By
Alia Qureshi
Diinesh Ramsay
Hatecopy
Paridhaan
Satya Paul Canada
Shannalina
Charity Sponsor
[free-them]
Raffle Sponsor
For Beloved GIRL
MOOV
Styleworthy
Promotional Partners
Empire Entertainment
Must Be Kismet
SAPNA Toronto
Shanu & Karim
Media Partner
Ethnic Channels
Coverage By
ANOKHI PULSE TV
ANOKHI Spotlight TV
OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn
LiveStream By
Facebook Live
Open Chest Facebook Live
Branding Partner
Anentity: Design & Inspire
Public Relations
Media Works
We can’t wait to continue the vision of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience in 2018!
Main Image Photo Credit: Olga Hutsul Photography and Andrea Villegas
