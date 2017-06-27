Anokhi Today / T.A.P.E’s Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017

T.A.P.E’s Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017

Anokhi Today Jun 27, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

  

After the rousing success of #ThisIsMyBeauty members-only event which took place in Toronto on April 30, 2017 by The ANOKHI Prestige Experience, ANOKHI MEDIA is thrilled to be bringing you #ThisIsMyStyle event taking place on Sunday August 20, 2017 at the globally renowned Thompson Hotel in Toronto.

 

Here are the details:

Event: #ThisIsMyStyle

Date: Sunday August 20, 2017

Location: Thompson Hotel, Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto M5V2V4

 

Click here to purchase your tickets! 

Early Bird Special:

$49 per person * Available until Sunday July 29, 2017 at 11:59pm EST.

Bulk Price Special:

$39 per person *If purchasing 4 or more tickets.

Regular Price: 

$79 per person *Available from Monday July 30, 2017 while quantities last.

Total Membership Value of $1396 per event! 

Did you miss #ThisIsMyBeauty event? Click here to check out our highlight video!

In keeping with the mantra of bringing together like-minded women to enjoy an afternoon of inspiring keynote speeches, fire-side chats as well as providing a learning incubator-type setting,  the upcoming #ThisIsMyStyle event is set to focus on all things fashion & style while celebrating the uniqueness that is you.

#ThisIsMyStyle

What Is T.A.P.E.?

T.A.P.E is ANOKHI MEDIA’s  latest outreach to our vibrant community with T.A.P.E.- The ANOKHI Prestige Experience becoming a must-attend exclusive members-only salon event series, which launched earlier this Spring with #ThisIsMyBeauty. The sold-out April event boasted a full house of over 200 people who congregated under one roof and mingled with various industry leaders, listened to inspirational stories and explored the various vendors collectively celebrating the beauty in their lives.

Founder, President, CEO, Raj Girn noted the success of our #ThisIsMyBeauty and what to look forward to at #ThisIsMyStyle coming up on Sunday August 20, 2017:

“After the incredible success of our inaugural event in this boutique event series this past Spring, namely #ThisIsMyBeauty, I’m thrilled to be announcing the launch of our exciting Summer edition, #ThisIsMyStyle, which promises to be bigger, bolder, and more glamorous than the first. Attendees can look forward to a chic venue at the Thompson Toronto, insightful keynotes, panels, and demos, entertaining performances, a fashion installation, a vendors’ lounge, food & beverages, and a gift bag to boot. This is going to be the Summer’s must-attend event for anyone looking to network with the city’s most influential personalities, influencers, businesses, and corporations.”

#ThisIsMyStyle
#ThisIsMyStyle is all set to celebrate all things fashion & style on August 20, 2017 at the Thompson Hotel in Toronto. Photo Credit: ANOKHI Media

 

Other’s who are participating are equally enthused at the value at what this unique event brings to the community:

Event Team Partner 

“Our team is delighted to work on this must-attend fashion and beauty event. #ThisIsMyStyle promises to kick off summer fashion.”  –Julie West, Owner / Julie West Events Inc

Fashion Installation Partner

“We are very excited and thrilled with this collaboration and hope to showcase one fantastic fashion event.” –Jason Cameron, C.E.O. Toronto Fashion Academy  

T.A.P.E. offers members a chance to mix and mingle with globally renowned experts and local talent alike along with each other, with the aim of exploring ways in which to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions, and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts, and so much more. Each member will enjoy a continental breakfast, light lunch, and scrumptious sweet table, and leave with a bustling products and coupons signature gift bag!

Keep checking in www.anokhiprestige.com for more details including speaker announcements coming soon! 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 

 

 

 

 

 

 









Anokhi Today

