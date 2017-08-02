T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

ANOKHI MEDIA announces our latest round of speakers and sponsors for the #ThisIsMyStyle event as part of The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) happening on August 20, 2017, in Toronto.

The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative: “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life.”

For full details, please go to www.anokhiprestige.com

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere with the aim of exploring ways to amplify their individual life journeys. Each event includes keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, breakout sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bursting product and coupons signature gift bag!

We are pleased to announce our latest batch of esteemed personalities (by order of appearance).

*More personalities for #ThisIsMyStyle to be announced next week.*

Alia Qureshi, Celebrity Fashion Designer

PANELIST

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion”

“I am so thrilled and proud to be partaking as a panellist in this innovative and stylish event hosted by The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience aptly called #ThisIsMyStyle. I am also looking forward to showcasing my two brands — Alia Qureshi (custom bridal/red carpet) and Shannalina (e-commerce boho chic tunics and kaftans) — not to mention meeting YOU all during this uplifting and inspiring, network-driven event!”

Sarita Jain, Founder and Fashion Designer for Paridhaan

PANELIST

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion”

“I’m really excited and looking forward to participating in ‘The Business of Fashion’ panel at #ThisIsMyStyle, hosted by T.A.P.E.. I know that this event will provide me with a fantastic platform to showcase my work, as I am a believer in the joy of dressing being an art, which I’m very passionate about doing with Paridhaan. To be able to walk people through conceptualization to realization of a garment is like taking them through the breadth of my personal journey of passion.”

Jason Cameron, CEO, Toronto Fashion Academy

PANELIST:

4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”

“I’m so excited to be involved with The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience a second time. If this event is anything like the first, I have no doubt that we will all come out of it with a wealth of new insights and inspiration.”

Sharad Mohan, Men’s Style Expert, Blogger and Marketing Manager

PANELIST:

4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity”

DJ Fizza, Celebrated DJ

“After an über-successful first event in the T.A.P.E. boutique event series this past Spring, where I was the resident deejay, I’m thrilled to be asked back to the summer edition #ThisIsMyStyle. I will be bringing my style jams during the vendors lounge and fashion showroom activation times. Come join me and the rest of the fantastic people who will be taking part!”

DETAILED EVENTS PROGRAM *subject to change

REGISTRATION: 11:00 AM–11:50 AM

LOBBY LOUNGE (GROUND LEVEL)

With Continental Breakfast, Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 1, Media Interviews 1, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT ONE: 11:55 AM–1:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

11:55 AM–12:05 PM: Performance 1

12:05 PM–12:10 PM: Welcome by CEO Raj Girn

12:10 PM–12:20 PM: [free-them] Charity Partner Presentation by Founder Shae Invidiata

12:20 PM–1:00 PM: Signature Presentation 1: Celebrity Fireside Chat “Building An Iconic Brand”

Hosted by Open Chest with Raj Girn

1:00 PM–1:20 PM: Demonstration 1: T-Fal

1:20 PM–1:35 PM: Spotlight Session 1

LUNCH: 1:35 PM–2:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 2, Media Interviews 2, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT TWO: 2:15 PM–3:35 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

2:15 PM–2:25 PM: Performance 2

2:25 PM–2:35 PM: Signature Presentation 2: Fashion Designer Installation in Partnership with Toronto Fashion Academy

2:35 PM–3:15 PM: Panel Discussion 1: “The Business of Fashion,” Moderated by Hina P. Ansari

3:15 PM–3:35 PM: Demonstration 2

DESSERT: 3:35 PM–4:15 PM

LOBBY LOUNGE

With Sponsors’ Lounge Activation 3, Media Interviews 3, Deejay

PROGRAM SEGMENT THREE: 4:15 PM–5:25 PM

BALLROOM (LOWER LEVEL)

4:15 PM–4:25 PM: Performance 3 4:25 PM–4:40 PM: Spotlight Session 2 4:40 PM–5:20 PM: Panel Discussion 2: “How Style Influences Identity,” Moderated by Sonia Jhas 5:20 PM–5:25 PM: Closing Remarks by CEO Raj Girn

Special thanks to our brand-new sponsors!

Fashion Installation By:

Gift Bag Sponsors:

Thank you to our new Promotional Partners:

Ticket Info

Event

#ThisIsMyStyle

Date

Sunday, August 20, 2017

Location

Thompson Toronto, 550 Wellington Street West, Toronto, M5V 2V4

Bulk Price Special

$39 per person (if purchasing four or more tickets)

Regular Price

$79 per person (available from Monday, July 30, 2017, while quantities last)

Each Ticket Includes:

Full Access To The Complete Programming — Valued at $499.00

A Products/Services Gift Bag – Valued at $499.00 (minimum)

Membership with the Monthly ANOKHI PRESTIGE Newsletter with Exclusive Coupons, Discounts, and VIP Opportunities Reserved for our T.A.P.E. Members – Valued at $199.00 (annual subscription)

Continental Breakfast, Light Lunch, Afternoon Sweets Table and Non-Alcoholic Beverages – Valued at $199.00

Opportunity to Network in Person with Sponsor Vendors, Speakers, Performers and Members – Value: Priceless!

Total Membership Valued at $1,396 per event!

If you would like to sponsor this unique event, please feel free to email us at: [email protected]

Special thanks to to our already announced sponsors!

Event Management

Julie West Events

Fashion Installation Partner

Toronto Fashion Academy

Cuisine Demo Brought to You By

Gold Sponsor

T-Fal

Bronze Sponsors

Infuse Med Spa

Vasanti Cosmetics

Gift Bag Sponsors

For Beloved GIRL

Charity Sponsor

[free-them]

Venue Partner

Thompson Toronto Hotel

Branding Partner

Anentity: Design & Inspire

Public Relations

Media Works

Coverage By

ANOKHI PULSE TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

OPEN CHEST with Raj Girn

And We’ll Be Live-Streaming, Too!

Facebook Live

Open Chest Facebook Live

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA