STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of “The Silent Killer”
May 12, 2017
The world’s oldest female bodybuilder will be in Toronto on Mother’s Day to raise awareness on a growing diabetes epidemic.
Come see “Granny 6-pack”, American Ernestine Shepherd as she joins the Stop Diabetes Foundation to mark a 4th milestone in helping reduce diabetes in the Peel region.
The 80-year-old Guinness World Record holder is the perfect role model for optimal health at any age and her mantra, “Determined, Dedicated, Disciplined to be fit for life,” falls in line with SDF’s vision on what living a healthy lifestyle is all about.
Apart from her world record, Shepherd has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Good Morning America, and more.
SDF’s 4th annual free public health seminar takes place in efforts to raise and spread awareness on preventing diabetes, with an emphasis on how people can use lifestyle, diet and fitness as the main tools in the fight against the growing health epidemic.
Peel region is known to be the “diabetes capital of Canada,” and SDF is determined to lose that tag by the year 2020 with community initiatives that promote healthy living through simplified information to the public.
SDF’s founder, Dr. Harpreet Singh Bajaj, along with other healthcare providers/volunteers, will be launching two of those initiatives this year:
“Healthy Menu Choices at Chain Restaurants” will educate people on picking the right calories from restaurant menus.
“8 Weeks To A Healthier You” will consist of eight videos to be sent to people who register for the weight loss challenge.
The seminar takes place this Sunday, May 14th from 10am-5pm at the Pearson Convention Center.
Free healthy snacks and lunch will be provided along with many door prizes. There is also a free bus service from four different locations in Peel region, to and from the venue.
Attendees will get free glucose and blood pressure testing, diabetes risk assessments, and receive a plethora of information through diet education booths.
Along with a 2-hour education session in multiple languages (English, Punjabi and Hindi/Urdu), SDF will have certified diabetes specialists, physicians, pharmacists, nurses and dieticians on hand to provide education on living a healthier lifestyle.
RSVP for the seminar at (647)-986-7867 or at www.stopdiabetesfoundation.com.

Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
