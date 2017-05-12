Anokhi Today / Our Society / STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of “The Silent Killer”

STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of “The Silent Killer”

Anokhi Today Our Society May 12, 2017

Nomaan Khan

by  

The world’s oldest female bodybuilder will be in Toronto on Mother’s Day to raise awareness on a growing diabetes epidemic.

Come see “Granny 6-pack”, American Ernestine Shepherd  as she joins the Stop Diabetes Foundation to mark a 4th milestone in helping reduce diabetes in the Peel region.

The 80-year-old Guinness World Record holder is the perfect role model for optimal health at any age and her mantra, “Determined, Dedicated, Disciplined to be fit for life,” falls in line with SDF’s vision on what living a healthy lifestyle is all about.

Apart from her world record, Shepherd has been featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, CNN, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not, Good Morning America, and more.

Diabetes Awareness
Photo Credit: www.stopdiabetesfoundation.com

SDF’s 4th annual free public health seminar takes place in efforts to raise and spread awareness on preventing diabetes, with an emphasis on how people can use lifestyle, diet and fitness as the main tools in the fight against the growing health epidemic.

Peel region is known to be the “diabetes capital of Canada,” and SDF is determined to lose that tag by the year 2020 with community initiatives that promote healthy living through simplified information to the public.

SDF’s founder, Dr. Harpreet Singh Bajaj, along with other healthcare providers/volunteers, will be launching two of those initiatives this year:

“Healthy Menu Choices at Chain Restaurants” will educate people on picking the right calories from restaurant menus.

“8 Weeks To A Healthier You” will consist of eight videos to be sent to people who register for the weight loss challenge.

Diabetes Awareness
Researchers say 1 in 10 Peel adults has diabetes. By 2025, it could 1 in 6. Photo Credit: www.utoronto.ca

The seminar takes place this Sunday, May 14th from 10am-5pm at the Pearson Convention Center.

Free healthy snacks and lunch will be provided along with many door prizes. There is also a free bus service from four different locations in Peel region, to and from the venue.

Attendees will get free glucose and blood pressure testing, diabetes risk assessments, and receive a plethora of information through diet education booths.

Along with a 2-hour education session in multiple languages (English, Punjabi and Hindi/Urdu), SDF will have certified diabetes specialists, physicians, pharmacists, nurses and dieticians on hand to provide education on living a healthier lifestyle.

RSVP for the seminar at (647)-986-7867 or at www.stopdiabetesfoundation.com.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.womenzone.org

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , ,

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

Author

After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

COMMENTS

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!

Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit

Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!

Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!

IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!

T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors

T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017

iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017

Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity

Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles

Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017

Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate

ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'

Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Anokhi Today

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

Technology
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Current News
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend

FEATURED

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
Business & Technology

Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"
Fashion & Beauty

Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'
Culture & Lifestyle

Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'
Business & Technology

Protecting Your Privacy Online
Fashion & Beauty

Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

Trending

Anokhi Today
Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Satinder Sartaaj In The Black Prince

Singer Satinder Sartaaj Makes Film Debut In The Black Prince

Popular

List It!
International

10 Bollywood Films Featuring Songs By International Artists
List It!
Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle

T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
List It!

T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
Tips & Tricks Galore
Be Your Own Best Friend

DIY: Tips On How to Be Your Own Best Friend
Tips & Tricks Galore
Satinder Sartaaj In The Black Prince

Singer Satinder Sartaaj Makes Film Debut In The Black Prince
Tips & Tricks Galore
Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Our Key 3 Hottest Tech Gadgets For Back To School