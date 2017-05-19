Anokhi Today / Our Society / Bollywood’s Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Bollywood’s Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

May 19, 2017

Celebrated Bollywood actress Reema Lagoo passed away at the age of 59 in a Mumbai hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Lagoo began her career in the late 1970’s and was famous for playing the “loving mother” of lead characters in films and TV.

She starred in a plethora of hit Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Apke Hain Kaun, and more.

Lagoo was also known as Salman Khan‘s “on screen mother,” as she played the role several times.

Reema Lagoo dies:: Lagoo alongside Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Maine Pyar Kiya, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

Apart from Khan, Lagoo has played mother to almost all celebrities in Bollywood, from Shah Rukh Khan to Govinda.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, Lagoo’s childhood friend said, “Everyone remembers her as the goody-goody Hindi film mother, but before that, she had done many years of excellent work in theatre. When she began to be labelled as this Hindi film mother, she decided to do something really different – comedy.”

Lagoo died of a cardiac arrest in Mumbai at the age of 59, after being taken to the Kokilaben Hospital.

Her son-in-law told PTI, “She was complaining of chest pain so we took her to hospital around 1 am. She passed away due to a heart attack around 3.15 am. She was perfectly fine and had no health issues…so it is really shocking for all us that she is no more with us.”

Reema Lagoo dies: Lagoo was also a celebrated actress of the Marathi stage, Photo Credit: www.ndtv.com

The veteran actress’ last rites were attended by Bollywood celebs like Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Sonali Kurkani and Rakesh Bedi.

Social media was also aflutter with messages of condolences from actors such Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra.

She has left an indelible mark in Bollywood and will be missed.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.hindustantimes.com

