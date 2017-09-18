Our Fave Emmy Award Moments And Our Best Dressed Stars

The 2017 Emmy Awards celebrating all television’s best took place and we have our fave Emmy Award moments and looks right here!

The 69th annual celebration of television’s highest and most anticipated award, the Emmys, took place last night. Big Little Lies won big as the show won best limited series, best director (Jean Marc Vallee), best actress (Nicole Kidman) and best supporting actress (Laura Dern) in the limited TV series or movie category.

History was made in with Riz Ahmed becoming the first South Asian to nab a best acting award with his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series while Aziz Ansari, creator of Master of None, took home the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series, which he shared with Lena Waithe, an actor and writer on the show. Lena made Emmy history as she becomes the first African-American woman to win in this category. The crowd gave them a standing ovation and Lena said: “I gotta thank God or else I wouldn’t be standing here, I want to thank my mother for inspiring this story and allowing me to share it with the world. Thank you Aziz for pushing me to co-write this bro, now we’re standing here I love you forever.”

She concluded her speech by saying: “And for everybody out there that showed us so much love for this episode, thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a little queer black girl from the south side of Chicago. We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

While Elisabeth Moss, who wore a stunning pink Prabal Gurung gown, took home her first Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series The Handmaid’s Tale, the series itself took home the night’s most important award—Outstanding Drama series beating Stranger Things, House of Cards and The Crown.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Scroll down below to see our best dressed picks at the 2017 Emmys.

Outstanding Drama Series – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series – Veep

Outstanding Limited Series – Big Little Lies



Outstanding Television Movie – Black Mirror: San Junipero

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series – Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series – Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series – Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series – Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama – John Lithgow (The Crown)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama – Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy – Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy – Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie – Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie – Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Reality Competition – The Voice

Outstanding Directing in a Drama – The Handmaid’s Tale



Outstanding Directing in a Comedy – Atlanta

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series or Movie – Big Little Lies

Outstanding Directing for a Variety or Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series – Master of None



Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie – Black Mirror



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Our Best Dressed List

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman looked stunning in a Calvin Klein by Appointment red gown with a pleated bodice and a silver embellishment at the neck. The Emmy winner sported pink stilettos with her ankle-length gown and was clearly a winner on the red carpet as well.

Thandie Newton

Thandie Newton was a vision in a blush ballgown and embellished skirt. She went for a neat updo and simple jewelry and a clutch to accessorize her fairy tale princess look.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra stunned in a feathered Balmain gown which she accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and a sleek and chic updo.

Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany kept her look chic, sleek and elegant as she walked the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder Reem Acra gown and stunning earrings.

Gina Rodriguez

Gina sizzled in a sparkling mesh dress with a plunging V neckline. The Naeem Khan dress was the perfect dress for the Jane the Virgin actress who chose to keep her hair tied back for a chic style statement.

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel stunned in a Ralph & Russo gown with a thigh-high slit that kept her looking radiant and breathtaking.

Main Image Photo Credit: hindustantimes.com