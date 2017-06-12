Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity

British Muslims took to London Bridge to handout 3000 red roses in demonstration of solidarity after last week’s van and knife attack that left eight people dead and dozens injured.

“After the events of last weekend we are making a symbolic gesture of love for the communities affected by the attack,” said Zakia Bassou, one of the organisers of yesterday’s event. “The whole concept is we are not going to let London Bridge, or any bridge, fall down.”

The 1000 Roses London project paid for the roses through a crowdfunding campaign and the flowers were bought at Zara Flora in East Grinstead.

Each rose carried a message of love to the world and slammed hate and division.

Londoner Elida Ercolano was visibly emotional after receiving her rose.

“I think it’s lovely, it’s what London is actually about as a city,” she said. “It’s what people should remember despite what’s gone on. It’s a great symbol and of nothing else it’s bringing people together. It’s very easy to believe the fear but boil it down and we are actually, in the main, good people and we should remember that.”

The event was held a week after hundreds of people attended a vigil where London’s first-ever Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan denounced jihadists “perverse ideology”.

“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name,” he said. “Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam. You will never succeed in dividing our city.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which was only two weeks after a suicide bombing took place in Manchester.

The London Bridge rampage marked the third deadly attack in the UK in less than three months.

The 1000 Roses London initiative is organized by London-based Muslim volunteers whose mission is to spread “an expression of love, solidarity and appreciation”.

The concept for the rally started out as handing out 1000 roses, but Facebook response from the public led them to handing out 3000.

Fundraising continues as the volunteers plan to hold another rally in the future.

