Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
Anokhi Today Our Society Jun 12, 2017
British Muslims took to London Bridge to handout 3000 red roses in demonstration of solidarity after last week’s van and knife attack that left eight people dead and dozens injured.
“After the events of last weekend we are making a symbolic gesture of love for the communities affected by the attack,” said Zakia Bassou, one of the organisers of yesterday’s event. “The whole concept is we are not going to let London Bridge, or any bridge, fall down.”
The 1000 Roses London project paid for the roses through a crowdfunding campaign and the flowers were bought at Zara Flora in East Grinstead.
Each rose carried a message of love to the world and slammed hate and division.
Londoner Elida Ercolano was visibly emotional after receiving her rose.
“I think it’s lovely, it’s what London is actually about as a city,” she said. “It’s what people should remember despite what’s gone on. It’s a great symbol and of nothing else it’s bringing people together. It’s very easy to believe the fear but boil it down and we are actually, in the main, good people and we should remember that.”
The event was held a week after hundreds of people attended a vigil where London’s first-ever Muslim mayor Sadiq Khan denounced jihadists “perverse ideology”.
“As a proud and patriotic British Muslim I say this you do not commit these disgusting acts in my name,” he said. “Your perverse ideology has nothing to do with the true values of Islam. You will never succeed in dividing our city.”
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which was only two weeks after a suicide bombing took place in Manchester.
The London Bridge rampage marked the third deadly attack in the UK in less than three months.
The 1000 Roses London initiative is organized by London-based Muslim volunteers whose mission is to spread “an expression of love, solidarity and appreciation”.
The concept for the rally started out as handing out 1000 roses, but Facebook response from the public led them to handing out 3000.
Fundraising continues as the volunteers plan to hold another rally in the future.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.irishtimes.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's "This Is My Beauty" T.A.P.E. Event A Breakout Success!
-
"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" India's Biggest Movie Ever?
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces First Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
Jacqueline Fernandez To Give Justin Bieber A Taste Of India
-
Honour Killing Case Back Before The Supreme Court
-
European Union Court Bans Headscarves And Religious Symbols At Work
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches T.A.P.E. – A New Boutique Event Series Celebrating Life!
-
Oscars 2017 Make History In More Ways Than One
-
3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion
-
Aziz Ansari Becomes SNL’s First South Asian Host
-
Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Premieres In India
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
-
Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra
-
Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Attacked With Tear Gas & Robbed In Paris
-
Salman Khan To Produce Feature Film Based On Komagata Maru Incident
-
Donald Trump Wins 2016 United States Presidential Election
-
Mariah Carey Rings In Christmas At Hudson Bay And Saks 5th Avenue
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Exciting "New Look" Website With An Array Of Branded Content!
-
Trump woos Indian voters with Diwali Celebrations and New Campaign Ad
-
Lahore Literary Festival Slated For Debut At The British Museum
-
How A Young Bengaluru Footballer Is Making History
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
Pakistani Social Media Star Qandeel Baloch Dies In Honour Killing
-
Shah Rukh Khan & Akshay Kumar Among Forbes' 100 Highest-Paid Celebs
Anokhi Today
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!