Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
Anokhi Today It’s A Woman’s World Jul 20, 2017
Mindy Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child and The Mindy Project fans are over the moon. Congratulations to Mindy — maybe?
The 38-year-old star hasn’t publicly confirmed a bun in the oven, but sources have told publications like People and E! News that it’s definitely true.
According to an E! News insider, the pregnancy was “an unexpected surprise” for Kaling, who is slated to star in upcoming films A Wrinkle in Time and Ocean’s Eight.
Kaling has expressed wanting children in the past, and told Flare magazine in 2015 that after turning 35, “this is the first year I realized that if I want to have three kids, I need to get going.”
Motherhood isn’t something new to Kaling. Her character Mindy Lahiri on The Mindy Project explored the realm, and the star has also written about it in her second memoir, Why Not Me?
Kaling told Yahoo! Style in 2015, “I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids.”
“I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen,” she said. I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”
Social media is aflutter with internet detectives trying to figure out who Kaling’s baby daddy might be, or who she’s dating.
Fans will wait for a baby daddy reveal, as Kaling has reportedly refused to identify the father of her baby.
The Office star seems to enjoy a little mystery, she hasn’t made any relationship public since her 2012 split from writer Benjamin Nugent.
The star has also dated her Office co-star, B.J. Novak. Kaling opened up about the split in 2016 and explained that she and Novak have remained the best of friends.
Kaling is a feminist hero for all her fans, and she would be quite alright with having a baby without a husband.
“I admire (a good marriage) when I see it. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” she said. “In my 20s, and especially in my teens, I completely fetishized a wedding. But I think much less about marriage now. It’s less interesting to me.”
Kaling has recently completed filming for Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time and movie Ocean’s Eight, and The Mindy Project is slated for its final season in September 2017.
Good timing?
Main Image Photo Credit: www.mashable.com
Nomaan Khan
Author
After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...
