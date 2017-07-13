Bollywood’s most prestigious event is taking over Hollywood, and some of B-town’s best have arrived in New York for IIFA 2017 .

The International Indian Film Academy Awards have taken place since the year 2000; starting in in London, followed by South Africa, Malaysia, Singapore, Netherlands, Dubai, Thailand, China, Sri Lanka, Canada, Spain and Florida.

IIFA is all about bringing Bollywood to the world, and this year NYC will be stomping grounds for the 18thedition. Let the countdown to the pomp and flair begin!

The awards show will be taking place at the renowned MetLife Stadium on July 13-16, and will be hosted by Bollywood favourites Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan.

“We are excited and looking forward to mark the 18th edition of events with IIFA premiering in New York. There is unprecedented hype and anticipation building across USA for the return of the Indian film fraternity this year,” Wiz Andre Timmins, one of the founder-directors of the IIFA movement, said in a press release last month.

Indian cinema’s most prolific event will be honouring the best of Bollywood over the past year – from best music, best picture, best direction, and of course the best actors.

Fans will get to witness unforgettable performances by the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and many more.

IIFA 2017 will kick off with a press conference, followed by an IIFA Stomp party at Times Square, an IIFA Rocks Green Carpet and the IIFA Rocks show, featuring renowned talents like A.R. Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Mika Singh, Mohit Chauhan and many others.

Celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Abhishek Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, and Virat Kohli have already touched down in The Big Apple, and the star studded guest list keeps growing!

Others like Salman Khan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Disha Patani have all been spotted on their way to NYC.

The stage is set for an unforgettable weekend, and there will be some tough competition as far as nominations, categories (and even red carpet looks) are concerned.

Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Neerja, Pink, Sultan and Udta Punjab are nominated for the Best Film category.

Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan will all be competing for the Best Actor in Leading Male Role category.

Leading ladies Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and South Indian actress Tapsee Pannu will be competing for the Best Actor in Leading Female Role category.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.indianexpress.com