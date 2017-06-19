Did you miss last night’s iHeartRadio Much Music Awards? We’ve got all you need to know right here.

Canada’s own Alessia Cara was joined by Joe Jonas in Toronto host the 2017 iHeartRadio MMVAs.

Canadian electronic music group A Tribe Called Red took home Video of the Year for “R.E.D.” and Best Director Award for “Stadium Pow Wow”.

A Tribe Called Red featuring Yasiin Bey wins multiple awards at iHeartRadio MMVA. Photo Credit: YouTube.

The 6ix’ sensation Drake scored two awards for Most Buzzworthy Canadian and Canadian Single of the Year for “One Dance”.

Lilly Singh aka “iiSuperwoman” brought some serious girl power to the pink carpet wearing her truth on her tee, as one should!

Solo artists Niall Horan and Camila Cabello took home awards for Best New International Artist and Fan Fave International Artist or Group, beating Lil Yachty, Post Malone, and Chance the Rapper.

Both artists riled up the crowds with medleys of their hits, “I Have Questions/Crying in the Club” and “This Town/Slow Hands”.

Imagine Dragons delivered an electrifying performance and were winners of the International Duo or Group of the Year award.

Iggy Azalea twerked her way stage inside a holographic cube with a version of her song “Switch” while Post Malone performed “White Iverson” and “Congratulations”; his performance included actual fireballs.

Iggy Azalea performs on stage. Photo Credit: YouTube

Lorde took home an International Artist of the Year award and closed the show with “Green Light” and “Perfect Places”; featuring a choir of over 30 singers and predictable fireworks.

International Artist of the Year winner, Lorde singing with choir. Photo Credit: YouTube

Toronto wasn’t the only place making a buzz over the MMVAs, social media platforms naturally helped garner more attention to the awards show.

The iHeartRadio MMVAs was Twitter’s 4th trending topic worldwide, and number one in Canada.

Much Creator and presenter Jus Reign also rocked the pink carpet in his signature style.

The iHeartRadio MMVA performers and presenters joined in social media frenzy by posting their time on the carpet and backstage for fans to get an in depth experience.

Brampton YouTubers Jaz Saini and Harjit Bhandal‘s channel YouTwoTV were one of five finalists for the iHeartRadio MMVA Fan Fave Much Creator award and nabbed the big prize Sunday night.

Their relatable videos have gotten them more than 120 million views, and 550 000 subscribers from around the world.

“The love we’ve gotten from everyone that has voted us into the top five is unreal,” Bhandal said.

“Getting the chance to be nominated for an iHeartRadio MMVA is a dream come true. We can’t wait to share this award with all of our homies (fans).”

Winner of iHeartRadio MMVA Fan Fave Much Creator Award, YouTwoTV. Photo Credit: YouTube

Some other Canadian artists who bagged iHeartRadio Much Music Awards:

Shawn Mendes, winner of Best Pop Video for smash hit “Mercy”

Toronto rapper Tasha the Amazon, Best Hip Hop Video for “Picasso Leaning”

Grimes, winner of Best EDM/Dance Video for “Venus Fly”

PARTYNEXTDOOR for Best New Canadian Artist

Justin Bieber who was crowned Fan Fave Artist or Group, second year in a row

Awards were handed out by notable personalities including Carly Rae Jepsen, Hedley, Jus Reign, Kat Graham, Lights, Lilly Singh, Massari, Shay Mitchell, Shenae Grimes-Beech, and more.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.much.com