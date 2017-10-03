Anokhi Today / Bollywood / Breaking Artists / Fashion & Beauty / Film & TV / Music / ANOKHI TODAY: Date Change-The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors & Presenters

ANOKHI TODAY: Date Change-The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors & Presenters

*Please note the date change below* 

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming gala taking place this fall in Toronto. Check out our new date for the upcoming Hotstar The ANOKHI Awards 2017 and our first round of sponsors and presenters. 

ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to invite you to join us in celebrating the GLOBAL South Asian community at the MOST GLAMOROUS event of the year, #HotstarANOKHI17 . 

Hotstar The ANOKHI Awards 2017 Gala

SAVE-THE-DATE#HotstarTheANOKHIAwards2017 will be taking place on Tuesday November 27th, 2017 at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto!

Our Presenting Sponsor

For this year’s gala, we are thrilled to announce Hotstar as the Presenting Sponsor. Hotstar is the leading free digital platform where you can stream your favourite Hindi television shows and Bollywood movies!

You can check out all the pertinent details on our OFFICIAL AWARDS WEBSITE, where we will be updating all the news and buzz over the next 13 weeks until the event: www.AnokhiAwards.com

Amidst the festivities, there will be a Red Carpet Celebrity Reception, a 2.5 Hour Awards-Fashion-Entertainment Show, and an After-Show Soirée.

 

Hotstar The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors
Hotstar The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors: Our Star-Studded Takes Place At The Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex on November 28, 2017. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

Past Celebrity Guests Of The ANOKHI Awards Gala:

Past star-studded galas have included some of today’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Jay Sean, iiSuperwomanii, Jus Reign, Deepa Mehta.

Previous live musical performances have included some of the world’s hottest acts: Manj Musik, Rishi Rich, Raghav, ARJUN, Anjulie, JoSH.

And our stellar fashion shows have included some of the most sought after designers in the world: Bibhu Mohapatra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kochhar, Ashley Rebello, Payal Singhal.

 

We Would Like To Thanks Our First Batch Of Sponsors & Partners 

*More sponsors & partners to be announced in the coming weeks* 

 AM, TAA, TAL, Hotstar, Liberty Grand, Cargojet, Vasanti, Think Big Productions, Chic Events By Sonia, Krista Slack, Philip Studios, Toronto Fashion Academy

 

Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017 Coffee Table Book


ANOKHI MEDIA will be releasing it’s 3rd edition of the highly-anticipated coffee table book to commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities.

The print version of the book  #HotstarTheANOKHIList2017 and will be unveiled during our gala followed by the global release of the digital version.

If you think you’re #ANOKHI or know someone who is, nominate them here for a chance to be amongst the 30 personalities that make it into the Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017  this year: www.anokhiawards.com/nominate.

REMINDER: Deadline to nominate someone for The ANOKHI List coffee table book is Friday October 6th, 2017.

*Nominees will only be contacted if they have been chosen to participate in the book.*

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of our social media post with our official ilst of hashtags:

Main hashtag: 

#HotstarANOKHI17

Secondary hashtags:

#HotstarTheAnokhiAwards2017

#HotstarTheAnokhiList2017

 

This year’s attendance announcement to begin soon, stay tuned and locked at www.AnokhiAwards.com.

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA 

 

 

