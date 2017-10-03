Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors

ANOKHI TODAY: Date Change-The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors & Presenters
Anokhi Today Oct 03, 2017
*Please note the date change below*
We are thrilled to announce our upcoming gala taking place this fall in Toronto. Check out our new date for the upcoming Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 and our first round of sponsors and presenters.
ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to invite you to join us in celebrating the GLOBAL South Asian community at the MOST GLAMOROUS event of the year, #HotstarANOKHI17 .
Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 Gala
SAVE-THE-DATE: #hotstarTheANOKHIAwards2017 will be taking place on Tuesday November 27th, 2017 at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto!
Our Presenting Sponsor
For this year’s gala, we are thrilled to announce Hotstar as the Presenting Sponsor. Hotstar is the leading free digital platform where you can stream your favourite Hindi television shows and Bollywood movies!
You can check out all the pertinent details on our OFFICIAL AWARDS WEBSITE, where we will be updating all the news and buzz over the next 13 weeks until the event: www.AnokhiAwards.com.
Amidst the festivities, there will be a Red Carpet Celebrity Reception, a 2.5 Hour Awards-Fashion-Entertainment Show, and an After-Show Soirée.
Past Celebrity Guests Of The ANOKHI Awards Gala:
Past star-studded galas have included some of today’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Jay Sean, iiSuperwomanii, Jus Reign, Deepa Mehta.
Previous live musical performances have included some of the world’s hottest acts: Manj Musik, Rishi Rich, Raghav, ARJUN, Anjulie, JoSH.
And our stellar fashion shows have included some of the most sought after designers in the world: Bibhu Mohapatra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kochhar, Ashley Rebello, Payal Singhal.
We Would Like To Thanks Our First Batch Of Sponsors & Partners
*More sponsors & partners to be announced in the coming weeks*
Presenting Sponsor
Hotstar
Hosted By
ANOKHI MEDIA
Chrome Sponsor
Tin Sponsors
Venue Partner
Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex
Hotel Partner
Event Logistics Management
Think Big Productions
Talent Management By
Award Show Produced & Directed By
Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By
Show Animations By
Branding By
Anentity Inc.
Media Relations By
Facebook Live By
ANOKHI MEDIA
Coverage By
Open Chest with Raj Girn
Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017 Coffee Table Book
ANOKHI MEDIA will be releasing it’s 3rd edition of the highly-anticipated coffee table book to commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities.
The print version of the book #hotstarTheANOKHIList2017 and will be unveiled during our gala followed by the global release of the digital version.
Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!
Don’t forget to include us in all of our social media post with our official list of hashtags:
Main hashtag:
#hotstarANOKHI17
Secondary hashtags:
#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards2017
#hotstarTheAnokhiList2017
This year’s attendance announcement to begin soon, stay tuned and locked at www.AnokhiAwards.com.
Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Our Top 3 Reasons Why Omertà Is A Film You Need To Check Out
-
Vogue India Women of the Year Awards 2017 Highlights
-
Anokhi Today Special Report: TIFF 2017 One-On-One With Ali Fazal
-
Our Fave Emmy Award Moments And Our Best-Dressed Stars
-
TIFF 2017: Five Thoughts On Star-Studded Fest Favourite 'Downsizing'
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special Report: Pantene Global Brand Ambassador Priyanka Chopra's Beauty Secrets
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Save The Date For The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & The ANOKHI List Nominations Now Open!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: Taste Of India Food Festival Marks Canada's 150th Birthday
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle — A Fulfilling Day Of Style, Support And Inspiration!
-
ANOKHI TODAY: Special Report: One-On-One With Jacqueline Fernandez
-
India's Supreme Court Abolishes Practice Of 'Instant Divorce'
-
T.A.P.E's Final Round Of Speakers For Sunday's #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
-
T.A.P.E’s Newest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event
-
T.A.P.E Announces Latest Round Of Speakers And Sponsors For #ThisIsMyStyle Event!
-
Priyanka Chopra To Produce New Show On Madhuri Dixit
-
Top 10 Coke Studio Songs That Have Become Legendary!
-
Mindy Kaling Will Soon Be A Mom!
-
IIFA 2017 Rolls Into NYC For A Seriously Glam Bollywood Weekend!
-
T.A.P.E's #ThisIsMyStyle August Event Announces First Set Of Sponsors
-
T.A.P.E's Summer Fete #ThisIsMyStyle All Set For August 20, 2017
-
iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Highlights 2017
-
Muslims Hand Out 3000 Red Roses On London Bridge To Show Love & Solidarity
-
Salman Khan Gets Closer To Nature By Launching Being Human E-Cycles
-
Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017
-
Two Heroes Killed For Standing Up To Anti-Muslim Hate
-
ANOKHI TODAY Special: One-On-One With Priyanka Chopra Of 'Baywatch'
-
Bollywood's Favourite Mom Reema Lagoo Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
-
British-Pakistani Woman Crowned MasterChef 2017 Champion
-
STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"
-
ANOKHI MEDIA's "This Is My Beauty" T.A.P.E. Event A Breakout Success!
-
"Baahubali 2: The Conclusion" India's Biggest Movie Ever?
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
The 2nd Annual Indie Meme Film Festival Is The Place For Cool South Asian Indie Films
-
Malala Yousafzai Becomes Honorary Canadian Citizen
-
T.A.P.E's "This Is My Beauty" Event Announces First Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors
-
Ex-Vogue Model Raudha Athif Found Dead, Suicide Or Murder?
-
Jacqueline Fernandez To Give Justin Bieber A Taste Of India
-
Honour Killing Case Back Before The Supreme Court
-
European Union Court Bans Headscarves And Religious Symbols At Work
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches T.A.P.E. – A New Boutique Event Series Celebrating Life!
-
Oscars 2017 Make History In More Ways Than One
-
3rd Annual Dallas/Fort Worth South Asian Film Festival
-
The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed
-
Nepal's First Transgender Model At Lakme Fashion Week
-
Quebec Mosque Massacre Leaves 6 Dead
-
Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion
-
Aziz Ansari Becomes SNL’s First South Asian Host
-
Deepika Padukone And Vin Diesel's Film Premieres In India
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
-
Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra
-
Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Attacked With Tear Gas & Robbed In Paris
-
Salman Khan To Produce Feature Film Based On Komagata Maru Incident
Anokhi Today
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!