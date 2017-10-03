Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 & First Round Of Sponsors

*Please note the date change below*

We are thrilled to announce our upcoming gala taking place this fall in Toronto. Check out our new date for the upcoming Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 and our first round of sponsors and presenters.

ANOKHI MEDIA is pleased to invite you to join us in celebrating the GLOBAL South Asian community at the MOST GLAMOROUS event of the year, #HotstarANOKHI17 .

Hotstar Presents The ANOKHI Awards 2017 Gala

SAVE-THE-DATE: #hotstarTheANOKHIAwards2017 will be taking place on Tuesday November 27th, 2017 at the Historic Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex in Toronto!

Our Presenting Sponsor

For this year’s gala, we are thrilled to announce Hotstar as the Presenting Sponsor. Hotstar is the leading free digital platform where you can stream your favourite Hindi television shows and Bollywood movies!

You can check out all the pertinent details on our OFFICIAL AWARDS WEBSITE, where we will be updating all the news and buzz over the next 13 weeks until the event: www.AnokhiAwards.com.

Amidst the festivities, there will be a Red Carpet Celebrity Reception, a 2.5 Hour Awards-Fashion-Entertainment Show, and an After-Show Soirée.

Past Celebrity Guests Of The ANOKHI Awards Gala:

Past star-studded galas have included some of today’s biggest stars: Priyanka Chopra, Freida Pinto, Jay Sean, iiSuperwomanii, Jus Reign, Deepa Mehta.

Previous live musical performances have included some of the world’s hottest acts: Manj Musik, Rishi Rich, Raghav, ARJUN, Anjulie, JoSH.

And our stellar fashion shows have included some of the most sought after designers in the world: Bibhu Mohapatra, Shantanu & Nikhil, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Vikram Phadnis, Archana Kochhar, Ashley Rebello, Payal Singhal.

We Would Like To Thanks Our First Batch Of Sponsors & Partners

*More sponsors & partners to be announced in the coming weeks*

Presenting Sponsor

Hotstar

Hosted By

ANOKHI MEDIA

Chrome Sponsor

Cargo Jet

Tin Sponsors

Home of Dentistry

Vasanti Cosmetics

Venue Partner

Liberty Grand Entertainment Complex

Hotel Partner

Sheraton Centre Hotel Toronto

Event Logistics Management

Think Big Productions

Talent Management By

Chic Events by Sonia

Award Show Produced & Directed By

Krista Slack

Fashion Show Produced & Choreographed By

Toronto Fashion Academy

Show Animations By

Philip Studios

Branding By

Anentity Inc.

Media Relations By

Mediaworks!

Facebook Live By

ANOKHI MEDIA

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Coverage By

ANOKHI Pulse TV

ANOKHI Spotlight TV

Open Chest with Raj Girn

Hotstar The ANOKHI List 2017 Coffee Table Book



ANOKHI MEDIA will be releasing it’s 3rd edition of the highly-anticipated coffee table book to commemorate the regional, national and international success stories of some of today’s most prolific South Asian personalities.

The print version of the book #hotstarTheANOKHIList2017 and will be unveiled during our gala followed by the global release of the digital version.

Don’t Forget Our Hashtags!

Don’t forget to include us in all of our social media post with our official list of hashtags:

Main hashtag:

#hotstarANOKHI17

Secondary hashtags:

#hotstarTheAnokhiAwards2017

#hotstarTheAnokhiList2017

This year’s attendance announcement to begin soon, stay tuned and locked at www.AnokhiAwards.com.

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA