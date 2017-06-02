Anokhi Today / Pop Culture News / Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017

Deepika Padukone Tops #MaximHot100 List As Hottest Woman Of 2017

Jun 02, 2017

Nomaan Khan

by  

The annual #MaximHot100 list has 100 of the sexiest women in entertainment, fashion, and sports from around the globe; and they’ve always been spot on.

Bollywood’s own Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra also made it to Maxim’s list of the top 100 hot women, but Padukone got a one-up on PeeCee by becoming the Hottest Woman Of The Year.

#MaximHot100
These Bollywood divas continue to shine under global spotlight. Photo Credit: www.india.com

Padukone left behind big names like Hailey Baldwin, Emma Watson, Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendall Jenner and more.

Maxim ran a poll survey to decide which woman would top the list and after over a million votes later, the Bajirao Mastani star took home the crown for being number one.

After Maxim India shared the news,  Padukone shared a picture from her latest photoshoot for the magazine. The instagram post garnered over 70 000 likes within half an hour.

#MaximHot100
Padukone gracing the cover of Maxim Magazine, India June/July 2017. Photo Credit: www.hawtcelebs.com

Padukone made her international big screen debut earlier this year in xXx: The Return of  Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel, and she also ranks number 10 on Forbes’ 2016 list of the world’s highest paid actresses.

Apart from making #MaximHot100, the Bollywood star dropped jaws at the Met Gala 2017 and made quite the stunning appearance at the recent Cannes International Film Festival.

Looking good takes a lot of work, and fitness has always been an utmost concern for Padukone.

#MaximHot100
Padukone gracing the red carpet at Cannes 2017. Photo Credit: www.gqindia.com

Putting in time at the gym means enlisting the help of “intuitive fitness angel” and Bollywood Trainer Farhan Dhalla, who trained Padukone for xXx: Return Of Xander Cage while she was in Toronto.

“I’ve worked with world-class athletes, Canadian Olympians and gold medalists from many different sports on an international level,” Dhalla said in an interview. “Deepika has a similar focus to that of these athletes. Because of her discipline, it was quite easy to keep her on the program. To be honest, it never felt like work at all. I really felt like I was having a lot of fun.”

#MaximHot100
Padukone alongside Bollywood trainer Dhalla. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

 

While maintaining global appearances, Padukone is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited period drama film, Padmavati.

The magnum opus stars Padukone’s right-hand man Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead.

It is scheduled to release on November 17, 2017.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.wallpapersite.com

Nomaan Khan

Nomaan Khan

Author

After spending some time in a completely different field, Nomaan decided to drop it all and switch to Mohawk College to pursue his longtime interest in the world of Journalism. His experience working in multimedia platforms has helped him develop exceptional skills in thinking on his ...

