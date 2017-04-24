Anokhi Today / T.A.P.E’s “This Is My Beauty” Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors

T.A.P.E’s “This Is My Beauty” Event Announces Final Batch Of Speakers And Sponsors

Anokhi Today Apr 24, 2017

Hina P. Ansari

by  

*Scroll down to check out our full batch of sponsors and speakers!*

WITH JUST  SIX DAYS REMAINING, ANOKHI MEDIA announces our final round of new speakers and sponsors for our upcoming first The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) “This Is My Beauty” event.

The must-attend salon event series founder, president and CEO, Raj Girn, explains why she spearheaded this initiative. “The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience (T.A.P.E.) has been formed to bring together like-minded people to IDENTIFY, EXPLORE, LEARN, SHARE lifestyle-based themes, with the aim of curating an incubator-type environment to assist our members in creating their greatest and most rewarding life,” she says.

 

"This Is My Beauty" Event by T.A.P.E.
“This Is My Beauty” Event by T.A.P.E. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

T.A.P.E — The ANOKHI PRESTIGE Experience. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA
For full details, please see www.anokhiprestige.com.

For the full breakdown on what the “This Is My Beauty” Event has in store, please click here!

For all information regarding membership prices and purchasing information for “This Is My Beauty” and other T.A.P.E signature events, please click here!

T.A.P.E offers members a unique chance to mingle with internationally acclaimed experts as well as talent from the local sphere. The aim is to explore ways to amplify individual life journeys. Each event will include keynotes, a panel discussion, presentations, break-out sessions and a sponsor’s lounge with exclusive offers, opportunities, discounts and so much more. Each member will enjoy munchies as well as a scrumptious sweets table and leave with a bustling product and coupon signature gift bag!

The two upcoming, not-to-be-missed events include:

Event One: This Is My Beauty (scroll below for more details and ticket purchasing information!)

Date: Sunday, April 30th, 2017

Location: The Uptown Loft, 2464 Yonge St, Toronto

Time: 11:30 AM–5:00 PM

Member Price: $99

 

Event Two: This Is My Style

Date: Sunday, July 23rd, 2017

Location: FountainBlu, 200 Princes’ Blvd, Toronto

Time: 11:30 AM–5:00 PM

Member Price: $109

 

This Is My Beauty Event
Don’t forget to get your tickets to T.A.P.E.’s “This Is My Beauty” Event on Sunday, April 30th, 2017. Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

 

“This Is My Beauty Event” Details Here!

DATE: Sunday, April 30th, 2017

LOCATION: The Uptown Loft

ADDRESS: 2464 Yonge St, Toronto (Map)

TIME: 11:30 AM–5:00 PM

ATTENDANCE: 250 (On Location: Members, Talent, Sponsors and Media)

VIRTUAL AUDIENCE: 700,000 (FB Live Streaming from ANOKHI MEDIA & OPEN CHEST)

Members Price: $99

 

We are pleased to announce our full list of esteemed speakers and our performance lineup.

You will meet . . .

HOSTS:

RAJ GIRN: Event Host & Host Of Facebook Live OPEN CHEST WITH RAJ GIRN

DILSHAD BURMAN: Facebook Live Host ANOKHI MEDIA

SPEAKERS: 

KAVITA SURI: “The State Of Beauty” Panellist — *just added*

This Is My Beauty

“It’s a true honour to have been invited to speak as a panellist on ‘The State Of Beauty’ panel at ANOKHI’s ‘This is My Beauty’ spring event,” says Suri, “especially as a beauty entrepreneur. My perspectives marry the institutions of beauty and business — two worlds that many people find difficult to understand but that I’m going to explain from having experienced them first-hand. Beauty from the inside out is a value I instil in my lifestyle daily, and it is my mission at my medical spa with my clients and staff alike. I’m excited to share my trade secrets on skincare also during my skincare demonstration targeting women of colour specifically.”

MELINDA SHANKAR: “Beauty & The Entertainment Business” Fireside Chat 

ALMAS JIWANI: “Empowerment” Keynote 

SONIA JHAS: “Transformation” Keynote

BAHAR NIRAMWALLA: “The State Of Beautyæ Panellist

SAMAN MUNIR: “The State Of Beauty” Panellist

KAVITA SURI: “The State Of Beauty” Panellist 

 

 PERFORMERS:


DJ FIZZA: Spinning Music

Angela Saini: Musical Artist

FARAH: Musical Artist

 

OUR VALUED SPONSORS:

Venue Partner: The Uptown Loft

GOLD “Beauty & The Entertainment Business” Fireside Chat Sponsor: Rowenta

SILVER Makeup Demo Sponsor: Vasanti Cosmetics

SILVER Skincare Demo Sponsor: Infuse MedSpa

BRONZE “The State Of Beauty” Panel Brought To You By: ANOKHI MEDIA

BRONZE “Beauty & The Male Perspective” Brought To You By: OPEN CHEST WITH RAJ GIRN 

BRONZE “Empowerment” Keynote Brought To You By: Free-Them

BRONZE “Transformation” Keynote Brought To You By: Shannalina

CHROME Gift Bag Sponsors: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Infuse MedSpa, L’Oréal, Shannalina, Shiseido, Body Fantasies Signature, Home Of Dentistry, Open Chest With Raj Girn 

RAFFLE Sponsors: Rowenta, Vasanti Cosmetics, Nindy Kaur Cosmetics, Joico, Shannalina, Infuse MedSpa, Home Of Dentistry

TALENT GIFTS SPONSOR: Moroccanoil

LUNCH Sponsor: Art Of Food

DESSERT Sponsor: Cake-Olicious

BRANDING Partner: AnEntity Inc. 

PROGRAM SHOOT PARTNER: The Production House

 

COVERAGE: 


ANOKHI Spotlight TV, ANOKHI Pulse TV, OPEN CHEST TV

 ANOKHI MEDIA Facebook Live, OPEN CHEST Facebook Live

TO PURCHASE TICKETS:
www.AnokhiPrestige.com/Members/

We Still Have More To Announce, So Stay tuned!
#TAPE2017 #ThisIsMyBeauty #AnokhiPrestige

EVENTS TO INCLUDE:
Celebrity “Fireside Chat” Keynote
Beauty Entrepreneur Success Story Keynote
Celebrity/Expert Panel Discussion
Makeup, Hair, Skincare DIY Demos
Mix & Mingle With Celebrities, Experts, Vendors, Members
Special Musical Performances
Deejay In The House
Snacks & Beverages
Bustling Gift Bag & Giveaways!

And we’ll be live-streaming, too!

Those who aren’t able to attend won’t miss out on all the fun. We’ll be live-streaming the afternoon on Facebook via ANOKHI MEDIA and OPEN CHEST. Don’t forget to log in at 11:30 AM through 5:00 PM EST.

Also, all of our three channels — ANOKHI Spotlight TV, ANOKHI Pulse TV and OPEN CHEST TV — will be covering this wonderful event, and our official T.A.P.E photographer will be present to capture all the fun moments, so dress to impress!

 

See you at our “This Is My Beauty” event on April 30th!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: ANOKHI MEDIA

Hina P. Ansari

Hina P. Ansari

Author

Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...

